Listen to Zlatan's Latest EP 'Road to CDK'
Zlatan finally drops his much-anticipated 'Road to CDK' EP—a five-track project featuring Oberz, Papisnoop and Jamo Pyper.
Produced by Mansa Jabulani, "Road to CDK" boasts an infectious hip-hop beat which sets the tone for the rest of the track. The track is a stark contrast to the slow-paced and almost pensive feel of "Life" which featured on his 2019 debut album Zanku. Zlatan performed the track at the Aktivated Sessions Studios.
"Suffer", which features Oberz, is a more Afrobeats-leaning number with a mellow feel and tempo. "Matter", on the other hand, features Papisnoop and is a more upbeat Afro-fusion joint with a lot of bounce. "Shamo", which is on a similar wavelength to "Matter", is another vibrant and energetic banger while the last track, "Unripe Pawpaw" features all four artists and is the perfect closing to an admittedly solid offering from Zlatan.
Road to CDK is the follow-up to Zlatan's wildly successful debut album Zanku.
Listen to Road to CDK on Apple Music:
Listen to Road to CDK on Spotify:
