music
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 23, 2020 06:53AM EST
EP cover art.

Listen to Zlatan's Latest EP 'Road to CDK'.

Listen to Zlatan's Latest EP 'Road to CDK'

Zlatan finally drops his much-anticipated 'Road to CDK' EP—a five-track project featuring Oberz, Papisnoop and Jamo Pyper.

Nigerian artist Zlatan has recently dropped his much anticipated EP titled Road to CDK (Casanblan Dè Katamatophia). The five-track project features Oberz, Papisnoop and Jamo Pyper. The lead single, of the same title, was the first track to be released in March in the run-up to the release of the EP itself.

Produced by Mansa Jabulani, "Road to CDK" boasts an infectious hip-hop beat which sets the tone for the rest of the track. The track is a stark contrast to the slow-paced and almost pensive feel of "Life" which featured on his 2019 debut album Zanku. Zlatan performed the track at the Aktivated Sessions Studios.

"Suffer", which features Oberz, is a more Afrobeats-leaning number with a mellow feel and tempo. "Matter", on the other hand, features Papisnoop and is a more upbeat Afro-fusion joint with a lot of bounce. "Shamo", which is on a similar wavelength to "Matter", is another vibrant and energetic banger while the last track, "Unripe Pawpaw" features all four artists and is the perfect closing to an admittedly solid offering from Zlatan.

Road to CDK is the follow-up to Zlatan's wildly successful debut album Zanku.

Listen to Road to CDK on Apple Music:

Listen to Road to CDK on Spotify:

From Your Site Articles
zlatan nigeria nigerian music music
Popular
Image courtesy of the artist.

Bisa Butler Summons Black History In Her Quilted Arts to Motivate the Fight for Black Lives

The artist draws on vintage African and African American imagery to create quilted portraiture that is a "celebration and an affirmation of Black life."

There's a lovely tradition that exists of artists who are African by lineage, but born and bred in the diaspora creating art by summoning the continent as a source of motivation and inspiration in order to tell the myriad stories that exist about Black culture, heritage and history.

Amongst these artists is Bisa Butler. Born and raised in New Jersey, Bisa is prominently known for the portraiture of her quilted arts. Bisa pulls from a rich cultural heritage with her use as quilts as a medium that portrays the visibility of Black history, Black essentiality and Black growth in various sectors of life.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

10 Black Electronic Music Pioneers You Should Listen To

Featuring Ron Hardy, Frankie Knuckles, Juan Atkins, and more.