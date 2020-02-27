Zlatan Reflects on 'Life' on Heartfelt New Track
Watch the music video for the Nigerian artist's latest.
Nigerian artist Zlatan gets pensive on his latest track "Life."
The song is a departure from the Zanku (Leg Work) singer's usual dance-worthy style. Instead, the slow-paced anthem sees him reflecting on his rise, and making it as an artist against all odds. "My life changed in one day," sings the artist on the hook.
The video, directed by Hassan Al Raae, features a different setting for the artist as well, as the artist appears at a skiing resort surrounded by snow, which provides a crisp backdrop for the track's hopeful message.
"Life" is a standout from his 2019 debut album Zanku. He previously released the singles "Yeye Boyfriend" and "Gbeku" featuring Burna Boy. He featured on the track "Sweet In the Middle" with Davido and Naira Marley at the end of 2019, and several of his tracks, including "Killin' Dem" with Burna Boy and "Am I a Yahoo Boy" with Naira Marley, made our best of the year list.
Check out the music video for "Life" above.
