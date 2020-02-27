music news
Damola Durosomo
Feb. 27, 2020 11:33AM EST
Zlatan Reflects on 'Life' on Heartfelt New Track

Watch the music video for the Nigerian artist's latest.

Nigerian artist Zlatan gets pensive on his latest track "Life."

The song is a departure from the Zanku (Leg Work) singer's usual dance-worthy style. Instead, the slow-paced anthem sees him reflecting on his rise, and making it as an artist against all odds. "My life changed in one day," sings the artist on the hook.

The video, directed by Hassan Al Raae, features a different setting for the artist as well, as the artist appears at a skiing resort surrounded by snow, which provides a crisp backdrop for the track's hopeful message.

"Life" is a standout from his 2019 debut album Zanku. He previously released the singles "Yeye Boyfriend" and "Gbeku" featuring Burna Boy. He featured on the track "Sweet In the Middle" with Davido and Naira Marley at the end of 2019, and several of his tracks, including "Killin' Dem" with Burna Boy and "Am I a Yahoo Boy" with Naira Marley, made our best of the year list.

Check out the music video for "Life" above.






Still from YouTube

Watch the Music Video for Wande Coal's 'Ode Lo Like'

The Nigerian artist is dropping his new EP 'Realms' on March 13.

Veteran Nigerian musician Wande Coal, returns with a new music video for his single 'Ode Lo Like,' from his upcoming EP Realms.

After releasing the track back in December, the artist, who recently signed to the US record label Empire, shares a showy music video for the upbeat track that sees him performing at a hazy nightclub with a live band. The visuals have a sultry Latin feel and feature several eye-catching dancers. It was directed by Adasa Cookey.

'Odogwu' cover art.

Burna Boy Drops Infectious New Song 'Odogwu'

The Grammy-nominated artist shares his latest banger.

Burna Boy shares his first single of the year, "Odogwu."

The track is the Grammy-nominated artist's first single since "Money Play," which he released at the end of 2019.

The name of the rhythmic track refers to the title given to a victorious leader, particularly a man, who is believed to have accomplished great things in Igbo culture. "When I reach Igboland, them calling me Odogwu," sings the artist on the chorus.

The title seems fitting as Burna sings of his status and success atop pulsing percussion and strings by Nigerian beat-maker Kel P.

"Ba Jo" cover art.

Listen to Joojo Addison & Amaarae's Infectious New Single 'Ba Jo'

The uplifting new single from the Ghanaian artists builds on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work.

Joojo Addison and Amaarae comes through with a highly-addictive new track, "Ba Jo."

The new single from the Ghanaian artists is built on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work. It sees Joojo Addison taking the lead with a solid verse and hook-filled chorus.

Amaarae comes in with her sultry vocals to bring the track home, as she interpolates Aqua's "Barbie Girl" in a clever way.

Joojo Addison mentions that "Ba Jo" is "a song brewed from the ambience of love and togetherness" The uplifting track was produced by MikeMillzOnEm.

Get into Joojo Addison and Amaarae's "Ba Jo" below.

For more Ghanaian music, follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Ugandan Journalist in Police Custody After Filming Bobi Wine Documentary

A court in Kampala has charged journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo with illegal assembly.

Journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo is being remanded in police custody after a court in Kampala, Uganda, charged him and eight others with illegal assembly.

According to Daily Monitor, the trial magistrate declined to handle Bwayo's bail application allegedly due to time constraints and instead adjourned the matter for the following day. Bwayo is currently being held at Luzira Prison, a maximum-security prison in the capital city.

