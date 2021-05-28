music
News Brief
Music News
May. 28, 2021 05:52AM EST

A-Reece Drops Visuals For ‘5 YEAR PLAN’ Featuring Wordz

A-Reece and Wordz rob a bank in new visuals for '5 YEAR PLAN'.

When A-Reece and Wordz said they were about to rob a bank in the refrain for their collaboration, they meant it. In the visuals for the collaborative single "5 YEAR PLAN", the two emcees, armed in rifles and wearing bulletproof vests, make their way into the vault of the National Bank Building.

The visuals are specifically referred to as a "music film" instead of a music video owing to their heist movie nature—A-Reece and Wordz, accompanied by PJay from B3nchMarQ, can be seen commanding customers to get down on the floor as they go about their mission.

"5 YEAR PLAN" was the first single A-Reece shared from his latest mixtape, Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory, released in March.

Read: Review: A-Reece's 'Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory' is a Mixtape From an Artist at The Peak of His Powers

The project was well-received upon release and is still among the most streamed South African hip-hop albums currently out.

Watch the music video for "5 YEAR PLAN" by A-Reece and Wordz below and revisit our review of Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory here.


A-REECE - THE 5 YEAR PLAN FEAT. WORDZ (OFFICIAL MUSIC FILM) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south african music south africa hip-hop south african hip-hop a-reece wordz music
News Brief
Image supplied

Nigerian Afropop Star Skales Drops New Enticing Single 'This Your Body' Featuring Davido

Listen to 'This Your Body', the brand new 'amapiano-influenced' dance number from Nigeria's hitmakers Skales and DaVido.

Skales, who boasts over a decade in Nigeria's music scene, has dropped his newest offering featuring Davido "This Your Body". The upbeat dance number is reminiscent of Skales' earlier music career that propelled him into the limelight and saw him collaborating, and performing, with big league artists such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Diplo and Major Lazor to mention a few. On this latest single, Skales pulled in Davido, known to place a golden touch on any track he features on. Davido is uncontested as one of the best artists to ever come out of Nigeria's Afrobeats movement.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Reverb360 & Otarel Make Music That Attempts To Leave No One Behind

On their new project 'R&O', South African producer-rapper duo Reverb360 and Otarel's diverse backgrounds help them in prioritising inclusivity.