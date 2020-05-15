Elaine, A-Reece, Oxlade and Many Other African Artists Share Playlists That Are Helping Them Get Through the Lockdown
Apple Music launches 'At Home With' series of playlists curated by some of Sub-Saharan Africa's top artists.
Apple Music's newly launched 'At Home With' series of playlists consists of playlists curated artists from across the globe. After seeing playlists by the likes of Usher, Sam Smith, Elton John and others, the streaming platform has added playlists curated by a select number of Sub-Saharan African artists.
The list of African guest curators include Simi, Diamond Platnumz, Fireboy, DML, Adekunle, Gold, Rayvanny, Oxlade, Elaine, Sun El-Musician, Ami Faku, A-Reece, Master KG and Die Heuwels Fantasties who have shared playlists that are helping them get through the lockdown and stay focused, motivated, happy and healthy.
"I'm using this time to reconnect to some of my favourite artists and sounds," R&B singer Elaine told Apple Music about her playlist. "This playlist represents my mood and mindset at the moment: full of love and compassion, which is what we need to be spreading and showing one another right now."
Sun El-Musician told the streaming platform:
"My playlist consists of powerful and motivational songs and features artists that inspire me. The playlist includes some of the projects I have been part of, as well as songs that make me feel good and allow me to dream and imagine, because dreams and imagination create my reality."
South African rapper A-Reece, who normally keeps a low profile and is always hard to reach, emerged to share his playlist for the series.
"I'm a nostalgic person who's a music junkie and it doesn't get any more exciting than that when you're listening to a playlist like this particular one," said A-Reece. "Being in quarantine has made me embrace small things like reflecting, taking time to look back on the hard work and the good memories that have been created throughout my musical voyage so far."
Master KG shared that his playlist consisted of songs that keep him motivated. "Music is life," he added. "Without it, the world would be a boring place. I am highly motivated and looking forward to post COVID-19 when everything will go back to normal and so that we can continue to do what we love—performing for our fans. Be safe, stay home and enjoy good music."
Head over to Apple Music to stream the 'At Home With' playlists.
- Spotify Now Has an 'Afro Hub' Playlist Section - OkayAfrica ›
- Listen to OkayAfrica's New Playlists On Spotify & Apple Music ... ›