south african hip-hop
News Brief
Music News
May. 12, 2021 04:27PM EST

Stream A-Reece and L.A. Rapper Joey Fatts’ New Song ‘Where You At’

A-Reece and L.A. rapper Joey Fatts release their first collaborative single ahead of their upcoming mixtape.

South African emcee A-Reece is teaming up with L.A. counterpart Joey Fatts for a collaborative project. The two emcees announced the project in April and have since whet fans' appetites with a new song.

"Where You At" is a soulful banger that is built on a deep bassline and an assortment of strings, keys and pads. Producer Nickdow aligns the song's several layers so perfectly he leaves plenty of space which A-Reece and Joey Fatts fill with heartfelt raps.

A-Reece is in top form—he slices through his verse with self-assured delivery as he shares aphorisms such as "Some niggas take lead, I chose takin' the lead" and baleful assertions such as "International underground kings, niggas like me took the harder route", "You treat the game like it's your mama house/ Since every rapper is the goat, I treat the game like it's a slaughterhouse".

Read: Review: A-Reece's 'Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory' is a Mixtape From an Artist at The Peak of His Powers

Collaborating with an emerging rapper from LA is an on-brand A-Reece move. The rapper doesn't move differently, he moves mysteriously. He keeps his cards close to his chest—he hasn't said much about the project or his choice to collaborate with Joey Fatts. One thing is for sure, though, the mixtape will be worthwhile.

The collaboration comes after Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory, a mixtape he released to keep fans entertained while he works on his long-awaited album Paradise II. And it's one of the best SA hip-hop releases of 2021 so far.

Stream "Where You At" by A-Reece and Joey Fatts on Apple Music and Spotify.



From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa hip-hop music south african music a-reece south african hip-hop
News Brief
Supplied

Watch Khuli Chana's New Exceptional Music Video For 'Buyile'

Khuli Chana's 'Buyile' music video features hip-hop and amapiano's finest — Lady Du, Tyler I.C.U, DJ Sumbody, Stino Le Thwenny and more.

Khuli Chana's new music video for "Buyile" has finally dropped, almost a month after the South African hip-hop artist released the single. Khuli Chana's better half DJ Lamiez Holworthy features prominently in the music video alongside hip-hop duo Stino Le Thwenny. Amapiano's current cream of the crop DJ Lady Du and producer Tyler I.C.U also make an appearance in the video. Co-producers DJ Sumbody and Vetty also join in to celebrate Khuli Chana's new musical chapter.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

South Africa Set to Evict Refugees in Cape Town City

South African authorities will evict at least 1600 protesting refugees and asylum seekers after giving them the option of either repatriating or re-integrating into local communities.