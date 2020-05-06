south africa
May. 06, 2020 11:08AM EST


Pearl Thusi is the protagonist on "Queen Sono," the South African Netflix Original series which just got renewed for a second season.

10 South African Movies and Series Old and New to Stream on Netflix

From classics to Netflix originals, here are some great South African movies and series to stream on Netflix.

Netflix has shown a huge interest in the continent. South Africa is the first African country that the streaming giant gifted with its first Netflix original—the 2019 series Shadow.

Recently, Netflix announced it would be renewing the series Queen Sono for a second season after the success of its first one, which premiered in January.

Alongside those Netflix Originals, some classic South African shows and movies are also available on the platform. From the recently added Intersexions and Tjovitjo to golden oldies such as Tsotsi and Hopeville, here are 10 South African movies and series old and new we recommend you stream on Netflix.

​Shadow (2019)

The action and crime thriller series Shadow is a South African superhero story that's reminiscent of Luke Cage. Protagonist Shadrach "Shadow" Khumalo is impervious to pain, a trait that comes in handy when he decides to quit his job to fight crime in Joburg's underworld and hunt down his daughter's murderer.

​Intersexions (2010 – 2013)

Intersexions is one of the finest drama series to ever come out of South Africa. The show follows the lives of different young South Africans as they navigate relationships and sex and illustrated the spread of HIV among young people. Intersexions doesn't feel like an educational show at all, as it portrays the lived realities of South Africans without hiding or sugar-coating any aspect of it.

​Tsotsi (2005)

This South African classic movie has stood the test of time as its portrayal of Joburg and crime is still relevant to this day. Tsotsi was ahead of its time in that it afforded its black characters (especially the protagonist known as Tsotsi) as it traced how he became a criminal and showed both his humane and animal side.

Catching Feelings (2017)

The 2017 comedy stars Pearl Thusi and Kagiso Lediga and portrays the life of an author who has fallen from grace in a comical way. His insecurities come to the light when an older author who has transcended is introduced into his life. Catching Feelings gives a glimpse into the life of Joburg's black middle class without taking itself as seriously as previous films that have explored the same theme.

​Queen Sono (2020)

The action-packed series depicts Queen Sono, the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life. Queen Sono looks at South Africa's violent past, but doesn't dwell on it, instead opting to look at history's effects on today's society.

​Hopeville (2009)

Hopeville, a series that aired on SABC 2 in the late 2000s, is an optimistic take on South African society. To support the swimming aspirations of his son, an estranged father attempts to restore a public pool but meets resistance from the community. Hopeville, starring veteran actor Themba Ndaba and then-emerging and young Junior Singo, the star-studded cast also included the likes of Desmond Dube, Jonathan Pienaar Terry Pheto and Mary Twala. The series explores the theme of father-son relations and can be both uncomfortable and heart-warming. Just like life itself.

​Four Corners (2014)

Four Corners follows the life of a newly released ex-con in the Cape Flats as he triggers a gang war while seeking revenge. The conflict affects a young chess prodigy and those around him. Four Corners offers a glimpse into the crisis of gang culture in the Cape Flats and also shines the light on members of the community who do their best to protect young boys from gang activities and rehabilitate them where possible.

​Tjovitjo (2017 - 2018)

Using isipantsula (pantsula dance) as an entry point, the series looks at the ills South Africans living in the township have to endure—poverty, gender-based violence and government incompetence among others. The series shines the light on a dance style and the lifestyle it comes with, and gives an insight into what it means to young people in the townships.

Interview: Director of South African Pantsula Drama Series 'Tjovitjo' on Netflix Deal and Getting Inspiration From Vintage Kung Fu Movies

Uncovered (2018)

A businesswoman decides to continue her murdered sister's investigation into a mining conspiracy that her own boss may be a part of in this 2019 drama. The film is focused thematically and offers easy viewing as it doesn't have any complicated storylines. Uncovered touches on land reform, an omnipresent and burning topic in South Africa.

Baby Mamas (2018)

This 2018 comedy shows the roller coaster of emotions four women friends go through as they manoeuvre their way around motherhood, their social lives and romantic relationships. Each of the four friends comes from a different demographic of black South Africa and they face both unique and common challenges. Baby Mamas is another movie that portrays middle class black life in South Africa.

film netflix south africa
Assa Traoré

A la tête de la version Française du mouvement “Black Lives Matter” Assa Traoré continue de se battre pour son frère, Adama

Les tensions et violences policières s'accroissent en France en raison du confinement général dû au COVID19. Nous sommes allés à la rencontre d'Assa Traoré pour parler de son combat contre les violences policières.

OkayAfrica occasionally publishes articles in translation For the English version of this interview please go here.

Depuis le début de l'épidémie du COVID19, la crise a été utilisée comme une excuse par le gouvernement français pour prendre une dérive autoritaire et outrepasser les droits des citoyens et contrôler de manière plus brutale les zones les plus pauvres du pays. Sur le territoire, la population n'est pas autorisée à quitter les lieux de résidence, à moins d'avoir une autorisation. Les contrôles d'identité sont encore plus fréquents, la police française ciblant les banlieues et zones où vivent les personnes racisées. En Mars, une jeune femme noire sortie faire des courses s'est faite agressée par la police qui l'a accusée de ne pas acheter des articles de nécessité. Des affrontements ont eu lieu entre habitants et les forces de l'ordre dans plusieurs banlieues et en province après qu'un motocycliste soit grièvement blessé suite à une altercation avec la police.

Les violences contre les communautés noires ont toujours existé. Le jour de son anniversaire, le 19 juillet 2016, Adama Traoré, le frère d'Assa Traoré, meurt dans un poste de police après une interpellation musclée. Depuis, Assa a créé le mouvement "Justice pour Adama" pour obtenir justice. Son combat a reçu un soutien international. Les militantes Angela Davis et Alice Walker et bien d'autres ont écrit une lettre ouverte exprimant leur soutien.

Sa lutte rappelle que les violences policières sont un fléau pour les communautés noires de par le monde. Cette affaire, comme tant d'autres, sont la preuve que les vies noires ne comptent toujours pas, en France comme partout ailleurs. Les violences policières créent une atmosphère de terreur dans laquelle vivent les populations ciblées. En France, le système judiciaire soutient et maintient le pouvoir de la police en ne condamnant que rarement les policiers qui commettent des bavures, signifiant ainsi que tous les criminels ne sont pas jugés équitablement. Voici un entretien avec Assa Traoré par téléphone de Paris:

Comment était votre quotidien avant la mort de votre frère?

C'était une vie classique. J'ai toujours été très proche de ma famille. On avait connaissance des injustices policières, mais la mort d'une personne dans ces conditions-là, change une vie à jamais.

Mon frère est mort le jour de ses 24 ans. Il a pris son vélo pour aller à la mairie chercher une pièce d'identité. Malheureusement, il n'a pas eu le temps de chercher ce papier. Il arrive au centre ville, voit les policiers faire des contrôles. Il repart pour prendre ses papiers chez lui et les gendarmes vont lui courir après. Mon frère va mourir parce qu'il n'a pas sa pièce d'identité, ce bouclier. La France a été condamnée par la Cour européenne pour contrôle au faciès. Historiquement, les violences policières sont des continuités de l'esclavage et du colonialisme pour lesquels il n'y a jamais eu de réparations . Le premier document d'identité a été créé pour l'esclave noir traversant le territoire. S'il ne l'avait pas, il pouvait être condamné à mort, comme la philosophe Elsa Dorlin l'explique.

Mon frère se réfugie dans un appartement et se fait plaquer par les gendarmes, qui pèsent plus de 250 kgs. Il va dire: "Je n'arrive plus à respirer". Ils ont refusé de l'amener à l'hôpital, ils ont eu un droit de mort sur la vie de mon frère. Ils vont le jeter dans une cellule. La mort de mon frère est déclarée peu après. Quelqu'un va contacter ma famille qui va le chercher dans les hôpitaux et ensuite au poste. Les habitants vont venir dans la gendarmerie et mon autre frère va rentrer. C'est là qu'on va apprendre la mort de mon petit frère.

Quel est le but du mouvement Justice pour Adama?

Mon premier réflexe après la mort de mon frère a été de contacter des journalistes. Le combat s'est construit localement. Tout de suite on a dû se battre.On va criminaliser Adama. C'est le système français. Quand il y a des violences policières, les victimes ne sont plus des victimes mais les gendarmes le sont. Notre avocat va exiger plusieurs contre-autopsies car le parquet inventait des maladies à mon frère pour justifier sa mort comme la drépanocytose (notre famille n'est pas porteuse de cette maladie). Les juges n'ont pas mis les policiers en examen mais les considèrent comme témoins.

Aujourd'hui notre but est de réclamer la vérité et la justice pour Adama. Le procureur est censé être de notre côté. Mais quand il y a des violences policières les choses vont changer, ce sera automatiquement la défense des policiers. On devient des soldats face à cette machine qui n'a pas d'états d'âme, pas de remords, qui a l'argent et le pouvoir. Le mouvement a pris plus d'ampleur.

Le but du mouvement est de créer des portes-paroles partout, on a des communautés en Afrique, au Canada. On a établi un rapport de force avec les médias: ceux qui ont écrit des mensonges sur l'affaire, on va refuser de leur parler. Quand ils inventent des mensonges, on fait des démentis. J'ai d'ailleurs co-écrit plusieurs ouvrages, dont Lettre à Adama pour raconter l'histoire de mon frère et de ma famille.

Comment gardez vous espoir dans de telles conditions?

C'est pas facile, surtout quand ils ont mis mes frères en prison, nous ont intimidé et envoyé des menaces de mort. Y a quatres plaintes sur moi et j'ai été mise en examen. Nos frères sont devenus des prisonniers politiques parce qu'ils ont demandé la vérité sur la mort d'Adama. Comme ce sont des hommes, on les a mis en prison. La souffrance est là mais on se bat.

Si on n'avait pas gardé espoir, mon frère serait mort comme un criminel. On s'est battu pour rétablir la vérité, pour l'honneur et la dignité de mon frère. C'est un combat mené avec toute la famille, dans la continuité des combats menés avant nous. La guerre, on l'a pas gagné mais on a gagné plusieurs batailles, comme porter plainte contre une experte et l'amener devant l'Ordre des médecins.

Vous avez reçu le soutien de militants internationaux, et beaucoup d'entre eux sont afro-américains. Comment les communautés noires à l'échelle mondiale peuvent lutter ensemble contre les violences policières?

Mon frère est mort parce qu'il est noir. La violence aux Etats-Unis choque le monde. Il faut que celle en France choque tout autant. Le rapport au corps noir est très violent, malsain, peu importe le pays. Les populations noires doivent se battre doublement pour se faire entendre. Les policiers sont profondément racistes, plus de la moitié d'entre eux votent pour le Rassemblement National. Les policiers qui sont responsables de la mort de mon frère sont défendus par l'avocat de Marine Le Pen.

Les gens sont de plus en plus conscients des violences policières. Mais il y a d'autres structures en place pour nous marginaliser. L'État va construire des stigmates qui nous affectent dès l'adolescence qui va nous empêcher de nous construire et participer à la construction de ce monde.

Notre liberté de circuler est restreinte quand on est contrôlé plusieurs fois par jour. Nos quartiers sont des camps d'entraînement pour la police qui terrorise les populations racisées. On n'est pas des rats de laboratoire mais des personnes à part entière.

Quel sont vos projets pour l'avenir et pour le mouvement?

On a une nouvelle contre-expertise qui est prévue pour établir la vérité sur la mort d'Adama. La justice n'a toujours pas mis en examen les gendarmes, ils sont traités comme simples témoins.

On me dit souvent, "Assa Traoré porte-parole des violences policières" et je réponds, "je ne me considère pas comme porte-parole de ces violences. Mais à travers le combat de mon frère, tout ce que je peux faire, je le ferai." La détermination fait qu'on y arrivera.

Texte corrigé par Marie-Julie Chalu (Afropea)

Aude Konan is a writer, filmmaker and communication consultant specialized in diversity and communication. You can find out more about her work on her website.

