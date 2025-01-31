Tems Wins 'Best African Music Performance' at the 2025 Grammys

How Africans in the US Can Protect Their Rights Under Trump’s New Immigration Policies

Trump’s latest immigration measures have heightened risks for African immigrants in the U.S., from increased deportations to stricter visa policies. Here’s what you need to know about these changes—and how to protect your rights.

​Law enforcement detain a man in the Bronx during ICE led operations to apprehend illegal immigrants on Tuesday January 28, 2025 in New York, NY.

Law enforcement detain a man in the Bronx during ICE led operations to apprehend illegal immigrants on Tuesday January 28, 2025 in New York, NY.

Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images.


The Trump administration has swiftly enacted a series of immigration measures that significantly impact both undocumented and legal migrants, including African immigrants in the United States. From expedited deportations to the suspension of refugee admissions, these measures have created a climate of uncertainty and heightened risks for immigrants who are visa holders, asylum seekers, and those with temporary legal status. Understanding these changes and taking proactive steps to protect one’s legal status is more critical than ever.

Key immigration changes affecting African migrants

Increased deportations and ICE raids

  • Expedited removals now apply nationwide, allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain and deport undocumented immigrants unable to prove two years of U.S. residency — without a hearing. Previously, this rule was limited to within 100 miles of the U.S. border.
  • ICE raids have intensified, including in churches, schools, hospitals and workplaces, as previous protections for “sensitive locations” have been removed.
  • Local law enforcement is now empowered to cooperate with ICE, increasing the risk of deportation from routine police encounters.
  • Sanctuary city protections are being revoked, putting African migrants in places like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles at higher risk.

Stricter visa and legal immigration processes

  • More background checks and vetting requirements mean that African migrants applying for student, work, or family-based visas will face longer processing times and a higher likelihood of rejection.
  • The Trump administration has ordered a halt to refugee admissions, stranding thousands of approved refugees, particularly those from Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, and Eritrea.
  • Humanitarian parole programs, which previously allowed some nationals from aforementioned crisis-stricken countries to enter the U.S. legally, have been discontinued.

Changes to birthright citizenship and immigration status tracking

  • The administration has attempted to limit birthright citizenship, arguing that children born to non-citizens may not automatically receive U.S. citizenship. While this move was temporarily blocked in federal court on Jan. 23, 2025, it remains a significant concern.
  • Mandatory fingerprinting and registration for all non-citizens could lead to surveillance and heightened enforcement against African immigrants.
  • New executive orders, such as the directive to audit and freeze funding for NGOs assisting undocumented immigrants, have restricted funding to organizations providing legal support services.

How African migrants can protect themselves

Know your rights during an ICE or police encounter:

  • You have the right to remain silent. If ICE or police officers ask about your immigration status, you do not have to answer.
  • Do not open your door if ICE comes to your home. Ask them to slide a court-issued warrant under the door. Deportation orders do NOT give them the right to enter, only arrest warrants.
  • If ICE forces entry, say out loud that you do NOT consent to a search and remain silent.
  • Do not sign any documents without a lawyer present. Signing could mean agreeing to voluntary deportation.
  • If stopped on the street, stay calm, do not run, and do not answer questions about your immigration status. You have the right to remain silent. If law enforcement asks to search you, you have the right to refuse unless they have probable cause.
  • Keep a written copy of important phone numbers, including close friends, family, and legal aid contacts, in case your phone is confiscated.
  • Carry a “Know Your Rights” card (available from immigrant advocacy groups) to hand to officers if questioned. This can be especially useful for non-English speakers.

If ICE targets you despite having legal status

  • Even if you have legal status (full citizenship, Green Card, work permit, or visa), ICE may still detain or question you due to mistaken identity, errors in immigration databases, racial profiling, or increased enforcement driven by arrest quotas.
  • Always carry proof of your status, such as a Green Card, passport, work permit, or visa. Keep a digital copy stored securely.
  • Do not sign anything without a lawyer. ICE officers may pressure individuals — including those with legal status — into signing voluntary departure forms, which can forfeit legal protections and, in some cases, result in deportation.
  • Ask, "Am I being detained, or am I free to go?" If you are not under arrest, you have the right to leave. Walk away calmly.
  • Contact an immigration lawyer immediately if detained. Do not answer questions or provide additional documents until you have legal representation.

Protecting yourself at work, church and school

  • If ICE raids your workplace, you are not required to disclose your immigration status. If detained, ask to speak to a lawyer immediately.
  • Some churches and community centers may still offer sanctuary programs. Look for local groups providing legal aid and emergency support, but be aware that funding cuts may impact services.
  • Schools and colleges cannot share student information with immigration authorities without a court order due to federal privacy laws. However, under new executive orders, ICE can now conduct enforcement actions on campuses, including detaining individuals in public areas. If you are a student or have children in school, ensure staff understand these protections and how to respond if ICE agents arrive.

Legal resources and support for African migrants

  • Contact immigration advocacy groups such as the African Communities Together and the American Immigration Council for legal guidance.
  • If facing deportation, request a Credible Fear Interview (CFI) or Reasonable Fear Interview (RFI) if you are seeking asylum. Do not sign any voluntary departure documents.
  • Some cities and states offer free legal representation for immigrants in deportation proceedings — check local resources, such as immigrant rights organizations or public defender programs, for assistance in your area.
  • If you fear an immediate risk of deportation, create an emergency plan with your family, including childcare arrangements and financial protections.

Staying informed and engaged

  • Follow trusted sources for immigration news, such as the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the National Immigration Law Center, and the Black Alliance for Just Immigration.
  • Avoid spreading unverified reports of ICE activity on social media, as misinformation can cause unnecessary panic.
  • Join local immigrant mutual aid networks, which can provide financial, legal and community support.
  • Advocate for immigrant protections, including state and local sanctuary policies, by working with immigrant rights organizations or trusted community groups when contacting elected officials to minimize risk.

The rapid development of the Trump administration’s immigration measures has created uncertainty and fear for many, but knowledge is power. African migrants and their allies must stay informed and organized. Use every available legal tool to protect your rights.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Related
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on January 20, 2025, in Washington, DC. Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States.
News

Anxious and Uncertain, How Trump’s Policies are Affecting Africans at Home and Abroad

From aggressive immigration policies to freezing crucial global aid, Africans on the continent and in the U.S. are also feeling the effects of President Trump’s, often unconstitutional, executive orders.

Related
10 Musicians From Côte d'Ivoire You Should Be Listening To
Latest

10 Musicians From Côte d'Ivoire You Should Be Listening To

Get into the highly-infectious Ivorian sounds of DJ Arafat, Shado Chris, Bebi Philip, Kiff No Beat and more.