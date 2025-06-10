How African Stars Showed Up At The 2025 BET Awards Red Carpet

At the 2025 BET Awards, the cultural was in direct conversation with the political. Amidst ongoing anti-ICE protests taking over the streets of Los Angeles and a stringent anti-immigration policy, this year's BET Awards ceremony found a way to be memorable while speaking directly to the uncertainty of the moment.

The evening featured memorable performances, unforgettable award acceptance speeches, and, best of all, stunning red carpet looks. Anchoring different parts of the exciting evening were African superstars from across the globe. Nigeria'sAyra Starr took home the award for Best International Act, a category previously won byTyla,Tems, andBurna Boy. Ghanaian rising starMoliyperformed her hit single, "Shake It To The Max," at the pre-event stage, shutting it down with a vibrant crowd that cheered her on as they waved miniature Ghanaian flags. Meanwhile, British Sudanese artistElmiene gave a soul-stirring performance on the main BET stage. On the red carpet, the African stars in attendance kept their foot on the pedal, showing out in statement-making outfits. While some opted for cultural influences, others chose effortless glamour and even drew inspiration from early 2000s fashion. The looks were as diverse as the astounding range of talent emerging from the continent and onto the global stage. Below are some of the memorable looks from African artists on the 2025 BET Awards red carpet.

Moliy Moliy at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images With the incredible year Moliy is having - scoring her second Billboard Hot 100 hit with the remix of her hit "Shake It To The Max" featuring Shensea and Skillberg, becoming the first Ghanaian artist to perform at the BET and the most streamed artist from Ghana at the moment - the shiny, gold dress she wore on the BET red carpet was completely illustrative of this moment in her life. A gold purse and a vibrant smile complemented the thin, strapped gown. With Moliy's momentum, it would be unsurprising to see her on next year's red carpet not just as a performer but as a nominee.

Swanky Jerry Stylist and reality TV star Swanky Jerry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater. Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Nigerian stylist and one of the memorable stars of the Netflix reality series "Young, Famous & African," Swanky Jerry, arrived on the BET red carpet in a blue deconstructed Agbada and turban. Jerry described the inspiration behind his outfit as "a quiet tribute to every Black dream stitched in silence, realized in color and celebrated on the carpet." Jerry's Agbada was a clear nod to the traditional Nigerian garb, which is typically worn at cultural or ceremonial events.

​Black Sherif Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif kept things clean and retro for his red carpet look. Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images In baggy pants and a loose-fitting denim shirt, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, one of the nominees for this year's Best International Acts category, kept things clean and retro for his red carpet look. For accessories, the flag bearer of a new generation of Ghanaian rap went with minimalist silver chains and statement-making glasses.

Shaboozey Shaboozey’s BET red carpet look was a combination of his country music background and his Nigerian roots. Photo by Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Nigerian American country artist Shaboozey combined his country music background with his Nigerian heritage. Shaboozey wore a custom Eleven Sixteen suit by Ugo Mozie. The suit featured black cowrie shells at the lapels and an eye-catching crocodile skin belt featuring miniature gold Benin bronzes. Cowrie shells also dotted the sleeves of the suit, which was topped off with a classic cowboy hat. Shaboozey was nominated under the Video of the Year and New Artist categories at this year's BET Awards.

Elmiene Elmiene’s Jellabiya featured intricate gold embroidery and directly referenced Elmiene's Sudanese background. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images British Sudanese artistElmiene, who was nominated for Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act and performed his single "Tears" at the live show, stepped onto the red carpet in a statement-making black Jellabiya. The Jellabiya featured intricate gold embroidery and directly referenced Elmiene's Sudanese background. While speaking with OkayAfrica on the red carpet, the Frankfurt-born and Oxford-raised star shared his excitement about performing with some of the R&B stars he looks up to, including Babyface, Jamie Foxx, and Teddy Riley.

Abigail Chams Abby Chams at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Tanzania'sAbigail Chams, who was also nominated for the Best New International Act, wore a shimmering black dress with a plunged neckline. For accessories, the "Me Too" hitmaker kept things simple with serpentine earrings and silver bracelets.