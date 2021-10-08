heat of the week
Music
OkayAfrica
Oct. 08, 2021 11:39AM EST
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

Burna Boy performs at Governors Ball Music Festival 2021.

The 8 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Burna Boy, Davido, Darkovibes, Julinho Ksd, M.anifest, Nasty C and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Burna Boy 'Want It All' feat. Polo G

Nigerian musician Burna Boy is truly a force to be reckoned with. The Grammy-award winning artist has teamed up with American rapper Polo G to bring fans a love letter to himself in the form of latest single "Want It All." Thetrack comes as a fresh take on the Afrofusion music genre and has some noticeable hip-hop elements buried between the lines. The West African crooner's third single of the year manifests as an introspective piece, highlighting the journey the star has been on and how he made his dreams a reality. And the music video visuals certainly boast a happy-go-lucky, grateful Burna.

Darkovibes 'Je M'appelle' feat. DaVido

Ghana's Darkovibes comes through with a big time collaboration with Nigerian superstar Davido in "Je M'appelle." The new song, which was produced by Ghana's MOG Beatz, is built on an infectious, high-pitched synth beat, which both Darkovibes and Davido trade verses over before going into the French chorus. "Je M'appelle" is also accompanied by a new music video, directed by Jay Vertex, which solidifies the party energy of the tune and sees both Darkovibes and Davido donning traditional Ghanaian attire.

JULINHO KSD x PIKA 'Clima Tropicau'

Julinho Ksd is a buzzing Portuguese-based artist born to Cape Verdean parents. His new album, Sabi na Sabura, mmixes Creole, Portuguese and English to craft a wholly unique sound. "From the styles and culture to Creole, I take Cape Verde with me to show the world," he mentions. Get into album highlight "Clima Tropicau," featuring Pika above.

M.anifest 'Scorpio Flow'

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest does what he does best on "Scorpio Flow," delivering a straight bars, no hook flow on a minimalistic afro instrumental, coming from his upcoming album M.T.T.U (Madina to the Universe).

Teni 'Moslado'

Teni comes through with the new music video for "Moslado," one of the clear highlight tracks from her album Wondaland. The Nigerian artist unveals her new alter-ego, Makanaki in this new 90s-style music video directed by Alien, inspired by Missy Elliott's classic visuals. "To me, Wondaland is a complete body of work that best introduces Teni the Entertainer and who I am to different people and also to me," Teni explained to Native.

Dua Saleh 'fitt' feat. Amaarae

Sex Education breakout star and artist Dua Saleh is back in the game with their latest music video for single fitt. The Sudanese-American actor and musician teamed up with equally talented Ghanaian-American whiz Amaarae to bring listeners a unique listening and visual experience to match with "fitt."

Dax '40 Days 40 Nights' feat. Nasty C

South African superstar Nasty C jumps on this new track from American-Nigerian rapper DAX's hard-hitting new single "40 Days 40 Nights." Get into it above.

Paparazzle 'Plead My Case'

Nigerian afropop act Paparazzle comes through with a slow-burning chill new track in the shape of "Plead My Case."
"Plead My Case is a fusion of Afropop and R&B in a way that you've probably not heard before. It's fresh. It gets you vibing from start to finish," he mentions.

