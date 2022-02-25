The 4 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Burna Boy x Black Sherif, Tekno, Olamide x Wande Coal and Pierre Kwenders.
Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify here and Apple Music.
Black Sherif 'Second Sermon (Remix)' feat. Burna Boy
Ghanaian singer and rapper Black Sherif is on a fast ascension to the top, as he releases his video for "Second Sermon" featuring the African Giant, Burna Boy. The highly-anticipated music video for the viral hit checks all the boxes in terms of drama, high-energy delivery, and watching two great musicians deliver a bombshell project. The single's popularity last summer pushed Black Sherif to newer heights, and him connecting with one of Africa's biggest artists is proof that he's on the right path to becoming one of Ghana's biggest exports.
Tekno 'Mufasa'
Tekno is readying for his new album drop in Spring and has now shared the new single and music video for "Mufasa." The mid-tempo beat, produced by Yung Willis, sees the Nigerian star riding high on the elements he typically masters: afro-fusion percussion, light synths and a strong vocal delivery.
Olamide 'Hate Me' ft. Wande Coal
Two legendary Nigerian veterans connect in Olamide and Wande Coal's new single and music video for "Hate Me." The clip, directed by TG Omori, takes things the futuristic route for this feel-good anthem.
Pierre Kwenders 'Heartbeat' ft. anaiis
Congolese-born, Montreal-based Pierre Kwenders continues with the alluring tunes with his latest “Heartbeat” featuring anaiis, from his forthcoming album, José Louis and the Paradox of Love. ‘Heartbeat' represents the paradox of love,” says Kwenders. “Love can manifest itself in many and the most unexpected ways."
