The Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Lojay, Stonebwoy, Bad Boy Timz, Olamide, Wande Coal and Tibu.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music column, Songs You Need to Hear. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks this week.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music. We also have a Best Afrobeats and Best Amapiano of the month column for you to check out.
Lojay "MOTO"
Lojay has announced the released of his upcoming EP, Gangster Romantic, due March 3. The announcement was paired with a new single and music video for "MOTO," an afrobeats earworm that will have you hitting replay. The music video was directed by Atlanta's Des Gray and follows a relationship through to its break-up.
Stonebwoy "More Of You"
Ghanaian star Stonebwoy released the soulful and uplifting new single "More of You" produced by Supa Dups. The track pairs hypnotizing percussion with Stonebwoy's own dancehall/reggae touch. It's his third single since signing with Def Jam. Get into it above.
TIbu 'After Hours' EP
The Canadian-based Tibuhas worked with top tier Ghanaian acts like Kofi Mole and Kelvynboy in the past. He's now dropped his 6-song After Hours EP, in which he contemplates late night vibes and after parties through a cocktail of afrobeats elements. While the whole EP is worth your while, our pick of the litter is the catchy afro-fusion jam "Numbers." Listen above.
Bad Boy Timz & EMPIRE "Faya"
Bad Boy Timz' "Faya" was one of the clear standouts from the EMPIRE compilation, Where We Come From (Vol. 1), which dropped last year. The single now gets a new music video shot in the heart of Lagos. Directed by Ahmed Mosh, the new clip brings the energetic track to life with its vibrant dance shots.
Wande Coal & Olamide "Kpe Paso"
Nigerian veterans Wande Coal and Olamide collaborate on "Kpe Paso," a song that showcases their musical prowess and appreciation for Yoruba culture. On the record, the two artists, who have Yoruba backgrounds, bring their renowned style to the forefront, with Wande Coal's signature vocals merging seamlessly with Olamide's sonics.