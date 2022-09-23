The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, King Promise, Tiwa Savage, Major League DJz, and more.
Major Lazer & Major League DJz "Koo Koo Fun" feat. Tiwa Savage and DJ Maphorisa
The whole world is going in on amapiano. Major Lazer (the trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums) and South African duo Major League Djz have announced a new joint EP in the works with the drop of its fist single "Koo Koo Fun," which also features the start power of Tiwa Savage and DJ Maphorisa. Get into the sizzling tune above.
Sarkodie "Labadi" feat. King Promise
King Sark teams up with King Promise for the uplifting single "Labadi." The Ghanaian link-up is Sarkodie's first official single of the year. It will feature on the Ghanaian superstar's highly-anticipated upcoming album, Jamz, which is set to drop on November 11. Watch Sarkodie and King Promise bring back summertime in the music video for "Labadi" above.
Mr Eazi "Patek" feat. DJ Tárico & Joey B
Another pan-African amapiano banger comes from Nigerian star Mr Eazi, who connects with Mozambique’s DJ Tárico and Ghana’s Joey B for "Patek." The single is Eazi's first foray into the amapiano sound, although he's been a longtime supporter of it through emPawa Africa. "Patek" actually started as a bit of joke when Eazi freestyled over an amapiano beat while in South Africa. But after he posted his freestyle clip on TikTok and saw it take off, he knew he had potential fire in his hands—and he wasn't wrong.
DarkoVibes "Happy Day"
Ghana's Darkovibes gets into a sensual, explicit mood in his latest single and music video for "Happy Day." The song's accompanying music video, directed by Lutch Media, is much like the track and follows the artist and his lover as they go from the kitchen to the living room to the bedroom showing each other affection.
AKA & Nasty C "Lemons (Lemonade)"
Celebrated South African music stars, AKAand Nasty C recently teamed up to release, "Lemons (Lemonade)." The track has a dreamy vibe that is both enjoyable and easy to like. The joint record is AKA's first official single this year, which comes on the heels of his feature on "Zonke" Remix by Phantom Steeze. "Lemons" is a song that highlights AKA's expertise as a rapper, and re-establishes him as one of Africa's most prominent and celebrated rappers. Nasty C's feature on the record adds a calming effect that gives the song an extra ounce of versatility.
Ayra Starr "Rush"
Young Nigerian star Ayra Starr recently dropped her latest single "Rush," taken from the forthcoming Deluxe Edition of her critically-acclaimed 2021 debut album 19 & Dangerous, which is due out on October 14th. The track sees the Mavin Records artist going in over a catchy mid-tempo afro-fusion beat. Ayra was also named Spotify's new RADAR Global artist this month.
Victony "Apollo"
Victony shares the TG Omori-directed clip for "Apollo," one of the many highlights form his Outlaw record from earlier this year. Read our review on howOutlaw emboldens the scope of Afropop and check out our older interview with Victony here.
Jason Nkanga "Truth" feat. AcebergTM
Hip-hop artist Jason Nkanga shares his newest single “Truth,” a mellow and vibe-y hip-hop cut featuring fellow Nigerian artist AcebergTM. “This song is basically letting you know the truth behind things, what goes on in an artist's mind, what they go through, just practically letting people know how hard it is for an artist as their edging towards fame or already in it and it’s way beyond what you see/hear as a fan," says Nkanga.
Black Sherif "Soja"
Ghana's Black Sherif continues to push himself to new levels and show the world what he is capable of. The self-proclaimed 'Street Preacher' has gifted fans with a lyrical diary entry in the form of new single "Soja." The single comes as Sherif teases his upcoming debut album, and is arguably our deepest dive into the talent's inner monologue yet.
