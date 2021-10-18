heat of the week
The 8 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Simi, Stromae, Sarkodie, Diamond Platnumz, Rema, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Simi 'Woman'

SImi shares a stunning song and music video for "Woman," a track that sheds light the barriers placed on women across societies and showcases female strength. The ear-grabbing single is built on a afrobeat-leaning production that interpolates lyrics from Fela Kuti and others. Earlier this month, Simi kicked off the #NobodyLikeWoman campaign, a storytelling challenge for women to share some of the unique and harrowing stigmas they deal with.

Stromae 'Santé'

Belgian-Rwandan pop star Stromae returns with danceable and addictive new tune, "Santé." The track is built on a South American cumbia rhythm and is an ode to workers of typically uncelebrated jobs. Stromae sings "let's have a toast for the conquerors of the worst work hours. For the new parents lulled to sleep by cries. For the insomniacs by trade."


Diamond Platnumz feat Rema 'Gimmie'

Big time Tanzania-to-Nigeria link up in this new single from Diamond Platnumz featuring Rema. "Gimmie" is an upbeat affair,built on a light guitar sample and featuring verses from both stars to fill the song out.

Tiwa Savage 'Somebody’s Son' ft. Brandy

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage drops the new music video for "Somebody's Son," her standout collaboration with Brandy taken from her recent Water & Garri EP. The new music video, directed by Meji Alabi, is a captivating and playful affair featuring both the Nigerian and American stars dueting together as the many possible sons pass by their set. Tiwa Savage has called "Somebody's Son" a "full-circle moment with her all time idol."

Sarkodie x Zlatan x Rexxie 'VIP'

Ghanaian star Sarkodie enlists Nigeria's Zlatan and Rexxie for a party-starter of a track in "VIP." If this song doesn't get your energy up, nothing will. Get into the high-octane jam above.

Omah Lay 'Understand (AMÉMÉ Remix)'

Nigeria's Omah Lay has been coming out with a batch of remixes of his singles and the most impressive of the bunch comes from AMÉMÉ. In "Understand (Remix)," the Beninese DJ/producer takes things to the captivating juncture of afrobeats, house and melodic techno. You're gonna have this one on repeat all week.

Mayorkun 'Back in Office'

Mayorkun in "Back In Office" with his new single and music video, which comes out alongside the announcement that he'll be releasing his sophomore album of the same title on October 29. The single adds a slight amapiano twist to the Nigerian artist's afro-fusion sound. Its accompanying music video is a major affair with sees him reimagining himself as the real mayor of Lagos.

dESH.DUBS 'Moye'

Zambian' Desh.Dubs drops the new reggae tune, "Moye," an ode to the resilience of the black woman. "Moye" is a Tonga word meaning "girl". In the song, Desh.Dubs sings in his signature rugged vocals, passionately lavishing praises in support of, and appreciating black women worldwide. Speaking on the song, Desh.Dubs says a conversation with a friend inspired him to make a song that speaks on the remarkable strength and resilience of the black woman.

News Brief
Photo: Getty

Here's What You Need To Know About The Political Unrest In Sudan

Thousands have been protesting the Sudanese government over the weekend, supporting the military's plans for a coup.

Sudan's transitional government is in turmoil as thousands of citizens conducted a sit-in protest against them, over the weekend. A group of Sudanese citizens have called on the military to disestablish the nation's current government, as the country struggles with the greatest crisis they've seen since the end of former dictator Omar al-Bashir's controversial ruling, two years ago. The weekend's pro-military protests come as anti-military protestors took to the streets earlier this month to fight for civilian-ruled laws.

Military-aligned demonstrators assembled outside of the famously off-limits entrance of the Presidential Palace located in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum on Monday. Gatherers set up tents, blocking off access to two main intersections, cutting off access to the capital for those inside. Police attempted to wave off crowds with teargas, with Khartoum state officials saying they had, "repelled an attempted assault on the seat of government," in a statement issued Monday.

The assembly was called for by a coalition of rebel groups and political parties that support Sudan's military, accusing the civilian political parties of mismanagement and monopolizing power under their ruling. Demonstrations began on Saturday, but Sunday's gathering saw a lower attendance. According to Reuters, by Monday afternoon, thousands, between 2,000 - 3,000, had returned to voice their concerns. 52-year-old tribal elder Tahar Fadl al-Mawla spoke at the helm of the sit-in outside of the Presidential palace saying, "The civilian government has failed. We want a government of soldiers to protect the transition." Alongside a 65-year-old Ahman Jumaa who claimed to have traveled more than 900 kilometers (570 miles) from Southern region Nyala to show his support.

Protesters are demanding the appointment of a new cabinet that is "more representative of the people who participated in the December 2019 revolution that eventually led to the ousting of former president Omar al-Bashir", Al Jazeera reported from Sudan. Protesters headed towards the Presidential Palace, where an emergency cabinet meeting was being held when they were met by police forces.

Pro-civilian political parties have plans for their own demonstration on Thursday, the anniversary of the 1964 revolution that overthrew Sudan's first military regime under Ibrahim Abboud and brought in a period of democracy that the country still struggles to uphold.


Sudanese Twitter users shared their thoughts online, with many drawing similarities between the current unrest and other political crises the nation has faced.

