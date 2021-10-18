The 8 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Simi, Stromae, Sarkodie, Diamond Platnumz, Rema, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Simi 'Woman'
SImi shares a stunning song and music video for "Woman," a track that sheds light the barriers placed on women across societies and showcases female strength. The ear-grabbing single is built on a afrobeat-leaning production that interpolates lyrics from Fela Kuti and others. Earlier this month, Simi kicked off the #NobodyLikeWoman campaign, a storytelling challenge for women to share some of the unique and harrowing stigmas they deal with.
Stromae 'Santé'
Belgian-Rwandan pop star Stromae returns with danceable and addictive new tune, "Santé." The track is built on a South American cumbia rhythm and is an ode to workers of typically uncelebrated jobs. Stromae sings "let's have a toast for the conquerors of the worst work hours. For the new parents lulled to sleep by cries. For the insomniacs by trade."
Diamond Platnumz feat Rema 'Gimmie'
Big time Tanzania-to-Nigeria link up in this new single from Diamond Platnumz featuring Rema. "Gimmie" is an upbeat affair,built on a light guitar sample and featuring verses from both stars to fill the song out.
Tiwa Savage 'Somebody’s Son' ft. Brandy
Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage drops the new music video for "Somebody's Son," her standout collaboration with Brandy taken from her recent Water & Garri EP. The new music video, directed by Meji Alabi, is a captivating and playful affair featuring both the Nigerian and American stars dueting together as the many possible sons pass by their set. Tiwa Savage has called "Somebody's Son" a "full-circle moment with her all time idol."
Sarkodie x Zlatan x Rexxie 'VIP'
Ghanaian star Sarkodie enlists Nigeria's Zlatan and Rexxie for a party-starter of a track in "VIP." If this song doesn't get your energy up, nothing will. Get into the high-octane jam above.
Omah Lay 'Understand (AMÉMÉ Remix)'
Nigeria's Omah Lay has been coming out with a batch of remixes of his singles and the most impressive of the bunch comes from AMÉMÉ. In "Understand (Remix)," the Beninese DJ/producer takes things to the captivating juncture of afrobeats, house and melodic techno. You're gonna have this one on repeat all week.
Mayorkun 'Back in Office'
Mayorkun in "Back In Office" with his new single and music video, which comes out alongside the announcement that he'll be releasing his sophomore album of the same title on October 29. The single adds a slight amapiano twist to the Nigerian artist's afro-fusion sound. Its accompanying music video is a major affair with sees him reimagining himself as the real mayor of Lagos.
dESH.DUBS 'Moye'
Zambian' Desh.Dubs drops the new reggae tune, "Moye," an ode to the resilience of the black woman. "Moye" is a Tonga word meaning "girl". In the song, Desh.Dubs sings in his signature rugged vocals, passionately lavishing praises in support of, and appreciating black women worldwide. Speaking on the song, Desh.Dubs says a conversation with a friend inspired him to make a song that speaks on the remarkable strength and resilience of the black woman.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- 9 Vintage African Records You Need in Your Life - OkayAfrica ›
- Sample Chief, a Go-To Platform for African Music Knowledge, Share ... ›
- The 10 Best African Music Festivals - OkayAfrica ›
- The Lion King: A Music Story | Presented by Disney - OkayAfrica ›
- Here's a List of the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs ... ›
- These are the 150 Best Albums Made by African Women - OkayAfrica ›
- How East African Musicians Are Making Money Today - OkayAfrica ›
- The 11 Best East African Songs of 2021 So Far - OkayAfrica ›