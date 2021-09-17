heat of the week
Sep. 17, 2021 12:46PM EST
Epoque in "Cliché"

The 6 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Wavy the Creator x WurlD, Epoque, Tems, Silverstone Barz, Kofi Jamar, Olamide x Jaywillz and more

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Tems 'If Orange Was A Place' EP

Tems is striking while the iron's hot and sharing her new 5-song EP, If Orange Was A Place. The new release comes a few days after she dropped its lead single, "Crazy Tings," an addictive and bounce-heavy track produced by Ghanaian beatmaker GuiltyBeatz. If Orange Was A Place also features a single guest appearance from American singer Brent Faiyaz — who lends his vocals to "Found" — and production from Jonah Christian.

Epoque 'Cliché'

Rising Italian-Congolese artist Epoque comes through with a high-octane new single and music video in the shape of "Cliché." In it, she goes in seamlessly blending French, Italian and Lingala lyrics over an afro-indebted beat work. Get addictive above.

Wavy The Creator 'Harmonies' ft. WurlD

Wavy The Creator connects with WurlD for the hypnotic, bass-heavy production "Harmonies." Wavy describes the track as "an Afro-futuristic sound, that is sexy, sultry, provocative yet a classy declaration of intimacy between two people." Get lost in it above.

SIlverstone Barz 'Don Bother' EP

Fast-rising Kenyan rapper Silverstone Barz has released her new EP and official sophomore project, Don Bother. It features hard-hitting Kenyan rappers Timmy Blanco, Boutross and Scar Mkadinali. Tanzania's Brian Simba and Navie are enlisted as well on the fierce title track that kicks off the project.

Olamide 'Jailer' ft. Jaywillz

Nigeria's Olamide shares the music video for another highlight from his UY Scuti album, "Jailer," featuring up-and-comer Jaywillz, who steals the spotlight in the chorus. Olamide doesn't miss and this one's yet another example of that.

Kofi Jamar 'Appetite For Destruction' EP

Ghana's Kofi Jamar issued his second EP, a 6-track project titled Appetite for Destruction, and it would surprise you to know that there isn't a single drill song on it. Although drill played a huge role in his meteoric rise, he wants to be known as way more than just a drill rapper. Read our interview with Kofi Jamar here.

