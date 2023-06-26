Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP
BET Awards Marks 50 Years of Hip-Hop, Celebrates Musical Excellence at Star-Studded Event
The 2023 BET Awards celebrated 50 years of hip hop and handed out more than 20 awards for the best in Black entertainment.
The 2023 BET Awards, honoured the best in Black entertainment, last night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, the BET Awards paid homage to five decades of hip-hop, captivating audiences with electrifying performances and recognizing the industry's brightest stars. Renowned DJ Kid Capri curated special musical performances that showcased the evolution of hip-hop throughout the night.
Leading the pack of nominees was the superstar Drake, who received an astounding seven nominations, including categories like Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for his collaboration "Her Loss" with 21 Savage, and the highly coveted Viewer's Choice Award. 21 Savage and Lizzo also garnered significant recognition with five nominations each. Meanwhile, Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA trailed closely behind with four nominations apiece.
Tems, the rising Nigerian sensation, made history once again by clinching the Best Collaboration Award for the second consecutive year. Her contribution to Future's hit track "Wait for U," featuring Drake, secured her this esteemed accolade. Notably, Tems had previously won the same award in 2022 for her participation in Wizkid's chart-topping remix of "Essence" alongside Justin Bieber.
Rising Cameronian star Libianca secured the prestigious Viewer's Choice despite facing stiff competition from Asake from Nigeria, Camidoh from Ghana, Flo from the U.K., Maureen from France, MC Ryan SP from Brazil, Pabi Cooper from South Africa, Raye from the UK, and Werenoi from France.
Burna Boy, the Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, emerged triumphant in the highly competitive Best International Act category, surpassing other notable African artists such as Ayra Starr, K.O, and Uncle Waffles. This marked Burna Boy's fourth victory in the category, having previously claimed the title in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The 2022 recipient of the award was none other than the talented Tems.
The BET Awards' Best International Act category has been dominated exclusively by Nigerian artists since its inception in 2018, further highlighting the nation's musical prowess on the global stage. Notably, Davido, a previous winner of the Best International Act award, made a triumphant return to the BET stage, captivating the audience with a performance of his latest singles "Feel" and "Unavailable" from his recently released album, Timeless.
SZA and Beyoncé emerged as the night's most celebrated artists, each taking home three awards. Their achievements culminated in a rare tie for the Album of the Year Award.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Album of the Year
WINNER (TIE):Renaissance, Beyoncé
WINNER (TIE):SOS, SZA
Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla
Breezy, Chris Brown
God Did, DJ Khaled
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: SZA
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER (TIE): Chris Brown
WINNER (TIE): Usher
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Drake
The Weeknd
Best Group
WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage
City Girls
Dvsn
FLO
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
WINNER: “Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems
“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black
“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
WINNER: Latto
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
WINNER: “Kill Bill,” SZA
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“First Class,” Harlow
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
WINNER: Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Best New Artist
WINNER: Coco Jones
Ambré
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
WINNER: “Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann
“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans
“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
“New,” Tye Tribbett
“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams
“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
WINNER: Libianca (Cameroon)
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her
WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players,” Coi Leray
“Special,” Lizzo
Best Movie
WINNER:Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor
WINNER: Damson Idris
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
WINNER: Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Youngstars Award
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
WINNER: Angel Reese
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
WINNER: Jalen Hurts
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
