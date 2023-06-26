BET Awards Marks 50 Years of Hip-Hop, Celebrates Musical Excellence at Star-Studded Event

The 2023 BET Awards, honoured the best in Black entertainment, last night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, the BET Awards paid homage to five decades of hip-hop, captivating audiences with electrifying performances and recognizing the industry's brightest stars. Renowned DJ Kid Capri curated special musical performances that showcased the evolution of hip-hop throughout the night.

Leading the pack of nominees was the superstar Drake, who received an astounding seven nominations, including categories like Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for his collaboration "Her Loss" with 21 Savage, and the highly coveted Viewer's Choice Award. 21 Savage and Lizzo also garnered significant recognition with five nominations each. Meanwhile, Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA trailed closely behind with four nominations apiece.

Tems, the rising Nigerian sensation, made history once again by clinching the Best Collaboration Award for the second consecutive year. Her contribution to Future's hit track "Wait for U," featuring Drake, secured her this esteemed accolade. Notably, Tems had previously won the same award in 2022 for her participation in Wizkid's chart-topping remix of "Essence" alongside Justin Bieber.

Rising Cameronian star Libianca secured the prestigious Viewer's Choice despite facing stiff competition from Asake from Nigeria, Camidoh from Ghana, Flo from the U.K., Maureen from France, MC Ryan SP from Brazil, Pabi Cooper from South Africa, Raye from the UK, and Werenoi from France.

Burna Boy, the Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, emerged triumphant in the highly competitive Best International Act category, surpassing other notable African artists such as Ayra Starr, K.O, and Uncle Waffles. This marked Burna Boy's fourth victory in the category, having previously claimed the title in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The 2022 recipient of the award was none other than the talented Tems.

The BET Awards' Best International Act category has been dominated exclusively by Nigerian artists since its inception in 2018, further highlighting the nation's musical prowess on the global stage. Notably, Davido, a previous winner of the Best International Act award, made a triumphant return to the BET stage, captivating the audience with a performance of his latest singles "Feel" and "Unavailable" from his recently released album, Timeless.

SZA and Beyoncé emerged as the night's most celebrated artists, each taking home three awards. Their achievements culminated in a rare tie for the Album of the Year Award.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Album of the Year



WINNER (TIE):Renaissance, Beyoncé

WINNER (TIE):SOS, SZA

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar



Best Female R&B/Pop Artist



WINNER: SZA

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist



WINNER (TIE): Chris Brown

WINNER (TIE): Usher

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Drake

The Weeknd



Best Group



WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage

City Girls

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration



WINNER: “Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B



Best Female Hip Hop Artist



WINNER: Latto

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist



WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Video of the Year



WINNER: “Kill Bill,” SZA

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year



WINNER: Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X



Best New Artist



WINNER: Coco Jones

Ambré

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award



WINNER: “Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin



“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New,” Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award



WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act



WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act



WINNER: Libianca (Cameroon)

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her



WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Special,” Lizzo

Best Movie



WINNER:Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor



WINNER: Damson Idris



Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress



WINNER: Angela Bassett



Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award



WINNER: Marsai Martin

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award



WINNER: Angel Reese



Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award



WINNER: Jalen Hurts

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry