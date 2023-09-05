Blaqbonez Drops Viral Anthem "Like Ice Spice" Music Video

Blaqbonez, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and rapper signed under Chocolate City, is once again setting the stage ablaze with his latest summer anthem, "Like Ice Spice." The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated music video for the track, co-directed by, Perliks, is officially here, following Blaqbonez's recent Headies Award win for Rap Album Of The Year.

"Like Ice Spice" captures the very essence of summer, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in its mid-tempo rhythms. Produced by Northboi and Ramoni, this song has already garnered an impressive 20 million streams and counting.

The music video for "Like Ice Spice" takes the summer hit to new heights, bringing Blaqbonez's message to life in a visual spectacle. With Perliks as co-director, viewers can anticipate a cinematic experience that perfectly complements the lyrics' feel-good vibes, and a touch of patois-infused flair present in the song.





Blaqbonez's triumph at the 16th Headies Awards ceremony, where he claimed the coveted "Best Rap Album" award, is a testament to his creativity over the years. Expressing his gratitude, Blaqbonez said, "I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive this award. It has been an incredible journey, and I owe this achievement to the love and support of my incredible fans, dedicated team, and my valuable partners."



As an artist who consistently pushes the boundaries of rap music in Nigeria, Blaqbonez has not only won the hearts of fans but has also garnered critical acclaim for his innovative approach to the genre and how he markets his music.

Watch the video for Ice-Spice music video below: