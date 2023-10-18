Blaqbonez Releases New Single "Bad Till Eternity" Featuring Street-Rap Icon Zlatan

Nigerian rapper and singer-songwriter Blaqbonez, fresh off the announcement of his forthcoming album EMEKA MUST SHINE, has released an emotionally charged single titled "Bad Till Eternity." The track features fellow Nigerian rapper Zlatan and serves as a heartfelt tribute to the late Nigerian artist MohBad, who tragically passed away in September.

Zlatan's signature style seamlessly complements Blaqbonez's distinctive sound, resulting in an easygoing yet defiant offering that pays a fitting homage to their fallen comrade.

In discussing the single, Blaqbonez remarked, "Given the current happenings in the industry and in life overall, it is essential for us, as artists, to address reality."

Produced by Northboi and Ramoni, "Bad Till Eternity" is set to be a significant addition to Blaqbonez's upcoming album, EMEKA MUST SHINE, scheduled for release later this month. The album will also feature the hit summer singles 'Like Ice Spice' and 'Like Bezos,' the project hopes to blur the lines between Afrobeats and African rap music, showcasing Blaqbonez's unique musical fusion.

Blaqbonez, whose real name is Akumefule Chukwuemeka George, has earned critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base through his versatile, energetic, and competitive rap style. Signed to Chocolate City Music, he is renowned for his vocal ability and ability to adapt to various musical personas.

His recent album, Young Preacher, has been embraced by fans worldwide, featuring collaborations with Amaarae, Lojay, Tekno, and Grammy-winning producer Jae5, among others. The album made an impact on music charts, peaking at No. 1 on Apple Music in Nigeria and charting in over 20 countries, including the official U.K. album charts.

