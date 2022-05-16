Watch Burna Boy Close Out the Billboard Music Awards

The Nigerian star played a medley of "Last Last" and "Kilometre."
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards returned last night, Sunday May 15, broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
In the big slot of the night, closing out the award ceremonies, was none-other-than the African Giant himself Burna Boy.
The Nigerian superstar, who's coming off a headline-grabbing sold out show at Madison Square Garden, jumped onstage to perform a medley of his brand new single "Last Last" (which just dropped last Friday) and the high-energy "Kilometre" backed by a full band and a drum line.
The African Giant made his directorial debut last week with the release of "Last Last"—the lead single off his highly-anticipated sixth studio album Love Damini— and its accompanying music video. The song notably sample's Toni Braxton's hit single "He Wasn't Man Enough For Me."
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards show also featured Mary J. Blige receiving an Icon Award, as well as performances from Megan Thee Stallion and, controversially, Travis Scott in his first live appearance since Astroworld.
Watch Burna Boy's full performance of "Last Last" and "Kilometre" at the BBMAs below.
