Burna Boy Will Be the First Nigerian To Headline a U.S. Stadium
Burna Boy, Africa’s Giant, will break history this July when he commands New York’s City Citi Field Stadium.
Nigerian Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy continues to solidify his spot amongst the legends. The singer has been confirmed to be headlining NYC’s Citi Field stadium this July 8th. The star is taking his Love, Damini tour around the world, with his NYC stop making him the first Nigerian artist to headline a U.S stadium. Just this time last year, Burna broke records by being the first of his Nigerian brethren to headline NYC’s Madison Square Garden for his "One Night in Space" concert.
The man is on a role.
The historic show, which takes place on the one-year anniversary of the release of his record-breaking 2022 album Love, Damini, is one of many momentous stages Africa’s Giant will saunter across this summer. Burna is set to take his Grammy-nominated record to the stages of Paris’s La Defense Arena, London Stadium, and Amsterdam’s 34,000 seater Gelre Dome, amongst others.
Burna will spend much of the summer state side, as he began his North American trek this weekend at American rapper J. Cole’s Dreamville festival, alongside fellow Nigeran songstress Arya Starr. Later in April, the singer-songwriter will perform at the music festival Coachella, before taking on a headlining role at AfroNation’s inaugural expedition to the beaches of Miami, Florida in May.
New York based Citi cardmemebers will be granted special access to pre-sale tickets from 10 am EST on April 4, to 10 pm EST on April 6, through the Citi Entertainment program. General on-sale starts Friday April 7, at 10 am local time on Burna’s official tour website.
