Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' Becomes the Highest Charting Nigerian Album In History
A gigantic feat for the African Giant.
Burna Boy keeps the wins coming as his label, Atlantic Records, just announced that his latest album,Love, Damini, has become the highest charting Nigerian album of all time.
In a press release, Atlantic Records states that Love, Damini debuted at #14 on the Billboard 200 Chart, #1 on the UK's official album chart and #1 on Apple Music in 47 countries.
Its lead single "Last Last" has also been putting up numbers as its made it onto the Billboard 100 Chart and is #1 on Billboard's U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart. The new music video for the Ed Sheeran-featuring "For My Hand" is also trending across 15 countries.
With this accomplishment, Burna Boy surpasses Wizkid's Made In Lagos, which had previously been the highest charting Nigerian album on Billboard 200 history with a debut at #28.
Burna Boy recently kicked off his Love, Damini Summer 2022 Tour in Barbados. The tour will now take him to the United States for dates in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, and others (full dates below).
LOVE, DAMINI SUMMER 2022 TOUR
July 21, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
July 22, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
July 23, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 24, 2022 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
July 27, 2022 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 29, 2022 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
July 30, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga (Festival)
July 31, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
