Burna Boy Thrills on the Sensual Remix of Joé Dwèt Filé’s “4 Kampe II”

Since becoming a global superstar, Burna Boy has leveraged his appeal quite purposefully. The Nigerian act is now known for his impactful feature verses, amplifying both the sound and reach of the artists he collaborates with. Going from Master KG andNomcebo Zikode’s “Jerusalema” to DJ Tarico’s “Yaba Buluku,” Burna’s consistently showcased an affinity for global sounds, utilizing his impeccable vocal range which has more often made these songs more memorable.

Burna Boy has again struck the magical spot, with his newest feature verse taking him to Haiti. Sharing deep historical and cultural ties with Africa, musicians from both sides of the Atlantic have been collaborating for a long time, tracing back to Wyclef Jean’s popularity in Africa since the 1990s. In recent times the likes of Fridayy have shown the intent to continue the rich alliance, with his debut album Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not featuring the Nigerian acts Teniand Llona.

On “4 Kampe II,” French Haitian act Joé Dwèt Filé works this seamless Caribbean chemistry with Afropop acts into an intimate record. The first thing a listener notices is its rolling guitar, with a bit of its kompa salsa flair elevating its dance appeal. From the drums to the arrangement of the notes, it’s clear that the intent is a slow burn rather than a thumper hit, but it’s a direction Burna Boy has also proven adept in.

Starting his verse in Haitian Creole, Burna Boy gives a nod to the country of his host before segueing into a series of lyrics that, typically, uphold how much of an interesting character he is. “Hallelujah, got too much money but I’m still a shooter / don’t take bad man fi Fally Ipupa,” he sings in the most quotable lyric on the record, referencing the Congolese icon.

What really stands out though, is how well Joé Dwèt Filé’s and Burna Boy’s vocals pair together on the song. It’s a quality that contributes to the replay value of “4 Kampe II,” making it another memorable stop towards the forthcoming album from Burna Boy, titled No Sign of Weakness for now.

Once again, the sonic potential of Afrobeats to mix into several genres and cultures is showcased on the big stage ... And this time, by one of its biggest artists ever.