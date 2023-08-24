Listen to Burna Boy’s New Album, ‘I Told Them…’

Renowned Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has released his latest album, I Told Them…, under Atlantic Records.



I Told Them… boasts a diverse tracklist throughout its 15 songs. Among the standout records are singles "Sittin’ On Top Of The World" featuring 21 Savage, "Big 7," and Burna's reimagining of Byron Messia's summer sensation, "Talibans."

Collaborative efforts shine on this album, with notable appearances from J. Cole, Dave, GZA, RZA, and Nigerian sensation Sey Vibez. J. Cole graces the closing track, "Thanks," while Dave brings his talent to "Cheat On Me," GZA is on the titular opening track, RZA appears on "Jewels" and Seyi Vibez adds his magic to "Giza."

The new record draws inspiration from the '90s hip-hop era, with Burna citing influences from the Wu-Tang Clan to Busta Rhymes across the album and its preceding interviews. It serves as the much-anticipated follow-up to last year's chart-topping Love, Damini, which included the massive hit "Last Last."

With his previous studio album Love, Damini, Burna Boy reached unparalleled heights in his career, securing his highest U.S. debut on the Billboard Top 200. The RIAA-certified platinum single, "Last Last," reigned supreme on the Billboard U.S Afrobeats Songs chart for a remarkable 8 weeks before seizing the #1 spot at Urban radio. With his new project, Burna Boy hopes to do even bigger numbers.

Burna Boy I Told Them Album Cover

In a recent interview, Burna Boy revealed the inspiration behind his seventh studio album, I Told Them…. He shared that a trip down memory lane through his Twitter account revealed a series of tweets where he predicted and ultimately achieved his current successes. These tweets led to the album's apt title.

"I was going through my old tweets and I saw all the things I said I was going to do," Burna Boy recounted. "I saw all the things I said I was going to achieve, and I realized that I had actually achieved them all. So I thought, ‘I told them!'"

I Told Them… features songs that Burna Boy describes as centered around "success, self-belief, and perseverance." He hopes the album serves as an inspiration to others, encouraging them never to give up on their dreams.

"This album is for anyone who has ever been doubted or underestimated," Burna Boy emphasized. "It’s for anyone who has ever been told that they can’t do something. I want this album to be a reminder that anything is possible if you believe in yourself."

Listen to Burna Boy's new album, I Told Them..., below.







