Zee Ngema
Oct. 01, 2021 01:36PM EST
Image: Single cover art

Burna Boy and Polo G Practice Gratitude In New Track 'Want It All'

An introspective piece, highlighting the journey Burna has been on — and how he made his dreams a reality.

Nigerian musician Burna Boy is truly a force to be reckoned with. The Grammy-award winning artist has teamed up with American rapper Polo G to bring fans a love letter to himself in the form of latest single "Want It All."

The A-list talents, Smoke Ono and Sean Silverman produced track comes as a fresh take on the Afrofusion music genre and has some noticeable hip-hop elements buried between the lines.

The West African crooner's third single of the year manifests as an introspective piece, highlighting the journey the star has been on and how he made his dreams a reality. And the music video visuals certainly boast a happy-go-lucky, grateful Burna. The music video, directed by Adrian Yu, tells a photo story of Burna Boy's rise to fame, warmly featuring some of his biggest supporters. Still incredibly hot off of the heels of 2020's Twice As Tall , and a busy summer of festival tours, we love to see a moment of reflection and gratitude from the Nigerian star.

The captivating visuals and track make this collaboration all the more fantastic when you find out the artists are fans of each other. Speaking about working with Chicago rapper Polo G, Burna says, "I've been watching him for some time, and I just knew this had to get done, but it had to get done in the perfect way where the whole world gets to feel the reality of both of us."

The latest visuals come as Burna Boy's YouTube channel recently accumulated 1 billion views across all of his music videos. A feat that simply solidifies his place at the top.

Up next, the Afro-fusion trailblazer is set to make his debut performance at the historical Hollywood Bowl as part of his Space Drift arena tour. He'll be the first African solo artist to do so.

Watch Burna Boy and Polo G's music video for track "Want It All" here.

Burna Boy - Want It All feat. Polo G (Official Video) www.youtube.com

