burna boy
Music
Music News
Aug. 24, 2021 11:58AM EST
(YouTube)

Burna Boy in "Question"

Burna Boy Drops New Single & Video For 'Question' Featuring Don Jazzy

The African Giant's second single of the year.

Burna Boy comes through with a brand new single and music video with the help of veteran producer and Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy.

In "Question," the Nigerian superstar can be heard going in over a light guitars and airy synth chords. It's a breezy song that comes paired with a new music video that follows both Burna and Don Jazzy as they hang with the youth. All the positivity, however, is contrasted by a secondary story line of a violent fight for who's king of the local streets.

"Question" is Burna Boy's second single of 2021. It follows the energetic, Chopstix-produced banger "Kilometre."

The new single arrives as Burna is readying a string of international performances including a special appearance at London's O2 Arena (8/27), New York City's Governor's Ball (9/26) and a headlining performance at the Hollywood Bowl (10/8).

Watch the new music video for "Question" featuring Don Jazzy below.

Burna Boy - Question feat. Don Jazzy [Official Music Video] www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
nigeria don jazzy question burna boy new single burna boy new video burna boy
Interview

Turunesh Wants to Push East African Women's Freedom of Expression Through Music

The Tanzanian singer is releasing taarab and unyago-inspired music that challenges traditional narratives.

There's a delicateness to Turunesh's music that is only comparable to the whispered intimacy of a prayer — although the 24-year-old Tanzanian singer would prefer to describe herself as a "Swahili sex symbol." Take her latest single "Cigarette," for example. In it, Turunesh's voice floats above intricate guitar riffs to communicate the urgency and ease of a passionate embrace. The sinfully-sweet anthem is an ode to Black girls who "want to keep the freaky shit private" but be loud about their sexuality.

Turunesh is empowered. As a leading voice within East Africa's alternative music scene, she's courageously forging a clear-cut path of taarab and unyago-inspired music to challenge traditional narratives of "African music." Dubbed the "conjurer of worlds," her music harkens back to taarab's coastal roots, with Bi Kidude being one of her biggest musical influences. "I can only dream of emulating her essence. I call upon her spirit in hopes of writing sex-positive music." She may not be a traditional taarab singer but to the curious ear, her heroines anoint her voice through inflections and melodic choice, even when she's singing in English.

"I consider myself a vessel for music," Turunesh shares. For her, Singing was not a product of happenstance, or a force of habit spurned into luck, it was a call to action. "I make music for people to heal and to discover the truest version of themselves. It's my duty to make these songs and put them out into the world."

Our conversation with Turunesh reveals the importance of celebrating and demystifying East African women's freedom of expression.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Meet Kenyan Metal Band D​uma​

The duo of Martin Kanja and Sam Karugu have made a name for themselves by adding electronic elements to the grindcore metal sound. They've now released a single on famed American label Sub Pop.