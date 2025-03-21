Davido’s Latest Tour Promises A Live Experience Like No Other

Davido, the legendary Afrobeats star, has announced an intimate and exclusive set of shows in preparation for his fifth album, 5IVE.

The Nigerian artist, who has bagged four Grammy award nominations and won multiple other awards over the years, will perform the body of work for fans in cities across the UK/EU and North America. Those in Paris, London, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles are in for a front-row treat of a combination of his unreleased material alongside his biggest hits.

"5IVE is a project that means so much to me," Davido shared in a statement. "I wanted to share it with my fans in a way that feels real and personal. This run is about bringing the music straight to the people, creating a vibe that you won't get anywhere else."

Unlike his arena-filling global tours, this five-stop run will be a much cozier and more intimate affair, ensuring an unforgettable night of music, culture, and connection.

As we recently reported, Davido—who first came to the spotlight with his blistering, dancehall-infused "All Of You" and the Afrobeats-leaning "Dami Duro" more than a decade ago—continues to dominate the charts. His latest single, "Be There Still," is currently number one on theSpotify Nigeria charts, setting the stage for 5IVE's highly anticipated release.

5IVE builds upon the success ofTimeless, a sprawling work with features from the likes ofMusa Keys,Focalistic, andAsake. Judging from the three singles released so far, fans will experience more of his high-octane vibe alongside the much mellower outings he sometimes embarks on. It will feature Jamaican dancehall artist Shensea, R&B hitmaker and songwriting prodigy Victoria Monet, and a welcome return from Musa Keys.