Burna Boy’s New Album ‘No Sign of Weakness’ to Feature Mick Jagger, Stromae, Shaboozey, and Travis Scott
The Nigerian superstar has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album, due July 11.
Burna Boy is ramping things up ahead of the release of his eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, due July 11 via Bad Habit/Atlantic Records.
The African Giant has now shared the full tracklist for the forthcoming album, which reveals an eye-catching range of guests across its 16 songs.
Perhaps the most surprising and notable of them is rock legend and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who will appear on the album’s eleventh track, “Empty Chairs.”
Another noteworthy guest is Belgian pop star Stromae, who shares track billing on No Sign of Weakness track “Pardon.” Stromae has strong ties to the African continent through his Rwandan family background, and notably concluded one of his world tours in Kigali.American breakout star Shaboozey (who has Nigerian roots) will appear on a track titled “Change Your Mind,” and we’ve already heard the Travis Scott-featuring single “TaTaTa.”
So far, Burna Boy has shared album tracks “Sweet Love,” “Update,” “Bundle by Bundle,” and “TaTaTa.” He’s also announced an upcoming North American tour in support of the album.
See the full tracklist for Burna Boy’s new album below.
Burna Boy's ‘No Sign of Weakness’ Official Tracklist
The official track list for Burna Boy’s new album, No Sign of Weakness.
Photo by Burna Boy
- No Panic
- No Sign Of Weakness
- Buy You Life
- Love
- TaTaTa feat. Travis Scott
- Come Gimme
- Dem Dey
- Sweet Love
- 28 Grams
- Kabiyesi
- Empty Chairs feat. Mick Jagger
- Update
- Pardon with Stromae
- Bundle By Bundle
- Change Your Mind feat. Shaboozey
- Born Winner
- Watch the New Music Video for Burna Boy and Travis Scott’s “TaTaTa” ›
- Listen to Burna Boy’s New Album, ‘I Told Them…’ ›
- Listen to Burna Boy's New Album 'African Giant' ›
- Kanye West's Album Title Has Unintentionally Boosted Burna Boy's 'Ye' Streams & We're Here For It ›
- Burna Boy Releases a Seductive New Single “Sweet Love” ›
- 6 Takeaways From Burna Boy's New Album, 'I Told Them...' ›
- Burna Boy Announces North American Tour in Support of Upcoming Album ›
- Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as Tall’ Has The Biggest Opening Weekend Ever For an Album in Africa on Apple Music ›
- Burna Boy on His New Album: ‘It's not really my comfort zone to be in one place’ ›