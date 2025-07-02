Burna Boy’s New Album ‘No Sign of Weakness’ to Feature Mick Jagger, Stromae, Shaboozey, and Travis Scott

Burna Boy is ramping things up ahead of the release of his eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, due July 11 via Bad Habit/Atlantic Records.

The African Giant has now shared the full tracklist for the forthcoming album, which reveals an eye-catching range of guests across its 16 songs.

Perhaps the most surprising and notable of them is rock legend and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who will appear on the album’s eleventh track, “Empty Chairs.”

Another noteworthy guest is Belgian pop star Stromae, who shares track billing on No Sign of Weakness track “Pardon.” Stromae has strong ties to the African continent through his Rwandan family background, and notably concluded one of his world tours in Kigali.