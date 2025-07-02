Burna Boy’s New Album ‘No Sign of Weakness’ to Feature Mick Jagger, Stromae, Shaboozey, and Travis Scott

The Nigerian superstar has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album, due July 11.

Burna Boy poses for a black and white press image wearing sunglasses.

Burna Boy’s highly anticipated eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, is out next week.

Photo by Shot by Nee.

Burna Boy is ramping things up ahead of the release of his eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, due July 11 via Bad Habit/Atlantic Records.

The African Giant has now shared the full tracklist for the forthcoming album, which reveals an eye-catching range of guests across its 16 songs.

Perhaps the most surprising and notable of them is rock legend and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who will appear on the album’s eleventh track, “Empty Chairs.”

Another noteworthy guest is Belgian pop star Stromae, who shares track billing on No Sign of Weakness track “Pardon.” Stromae has strong ties to the African continent through his Rwandan family background, and notably concluded one of his world tours in Kigali.

American breakout star Shaboozey (who has Nigerian roots) will appear on a track titled “Change Your Mind,” and we’ve already heard the Travis Scott-featuring single “TaTaTa.”

So far, Burna Boy has shared album tracks “Sweet Love,” “Update,” “Bundle by Bundle,” and “TaTaTa.” He’s also announced an upcoming North American tour in support of the album.

See the full tracklist for Burna Boy’s new album below.

Burna Boy's ‘No Sign of Weakness’ Official Tracklist

The official track list for Burna Boy’s new album, No Sign of Weakness.

Photo by Burna Boy

  1. No Panic
  2. No Sign Of Weakness
  3. Buy You Life
  4. Love
  5. TaTaTa feat. Travis Scott
  6. Come Gimme
  7. Dem Dey
  8. Sweet Love
  9. 28 Grams
  10. Kabiyesi
  11. Empty Chairs feat. Mick Jagger
  12. Update
  13. Pardon with Stromae
  14. Bundle By Bundle
  15. Change Your Mind feat. Shaboozey
  16. Born Winner

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Related
Related

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

copyright © okayafrica 2025