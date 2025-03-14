Davido Brings Upcoming Album Closer with New Single, “Be There Still”

Davido has been at the pinnacle of Nigerian pop music since the early 2010s – and he’s proud of his longevity. “Be There Still,” the Nigerian singer’s new single, takes on celebratory overtones, an ecstasy-infused assertion of his willingness to remain a dominant superstar.

The song is the latest release teasing his upcoming album, 5ive, scheduled to drop in mid-April. “Be There Still,” similar to “Awuke” and “Funds,” is party-ready fare, a mode Davido thrives in. Co-produced by frequent collaborator Marvey Muzique, South African maestro DJ Maphorisa, and Nigerian house auteur, the song is all bombast, a groovy, dizzying banger packed with droning synths, bouncy percussion, and ricocheting log drums.

In his usual fun, charismatic element, Davido boasts of his powers as a hit-maker and his constant drive to keep making money from his superstardom. It’s a well-trodden theme, but there’s a palpable excitement in the singer’s voice, a joyous refusal to be bored by the routine of his success or jaded by the responsibilities of fame.

From the three singles released so far, it feels right to expect an upbeat album that will soundtrack this summer and beyond. 5ive will also feature many collaborations, including American R&B star Victoria Monet, Jamaican singer Shenseea, “Unavailable” collaborator Musa Keys, and many more.

Listen to “Be There Still” here.