News Brief
Zinhle Ngema
Jul. 24, 2020

Def Jam Africa Is Expanding Into Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon & Senegal

Def Jam Africa branches out and announces the signings of Tenor, Suspect 95 and Omzo Dollar.

Def Jam Africa has announced their further expansion and venture into French-speaking regions.

Universal Music Group's label, which was launched in May 2020, is dedicated to representing "the best hip-hop, Afrobeats and trap talent in Africa," a press statement mentions.

Additional resources will be based within Universal Music Group's offices in Abidjan, Dakar and Douala, as to be close and dedicated to discovering local talent. General Director Franck Kacou will work closely with Universal Music Sub-Saharan Africa & South Africa CEO Sipho Dlamini in Johannesburg, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria to ensure that artists across the entire continent are being sought out and signed.

Flagship signings from the newly included countries include Cameroon's Tenor, Suspect 95 from Côte d'Ivoire, and Omzo Dollar who hails from Senegal. The three artists are in good hands as members of the Def Jam Africa team include Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Larry Gaaga, Boity, and many more.

Olivier Nusse, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music France says, "African hip-hop is one of the most exciting movements in music today. In recent years we have seen an increase in its popularity in France, but the appetite for African hip-hop continues to grow amongst audiences around the world. We are excited to further expand Def Jam Africa into Cameroon, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire, and for these incredible artists to help build Def Jam Africa into the authentic and collaborative home of hip-hop across all of Africa."

Politics
Photo courtesy of Giovanna Sofía Carrillo Zegarra.

The Afro-Peruvian Women Leading the Black Movement in South America

Get to know five women who have become the leading voices of the Afro-Peruvian movement.

The image of a smiling Black woman, complete with red kerchief, sits above the word "Negrita," emblazoned on the bright red packaging of various sweets. The brand name stands out, as if taken from the refrain of Victoria Santa Cruz' emblematic poem, Me Gritaron Negra (They Yelled 'Black Woman' at Me).

Negrita is a familiar mammy trope, similar to the United States' Aunt Jemima. Both are set to become relics of their stereotypical past—the Peruvian version declared gone in late June, when AliCorp, the largest Peruvian consumer goods producer, announced the change of the name and image of its brand Negrita after 60 years of existence. Calling the image "inappropriate," the company said it will continue "inspiring respect, inclusion and equity…to build together the society we want."

Black Peruvian actress Anaí Padilla Vásquez, who was integral in the company's decision to remove the image, said, in a post on Facebook: "growing up and living under a stereotype like this generates a lot of damage, pain and even rejection of your own identity." She called racism one of the "largest pandemics in the world" and said the move by AliCorp is an "important and historic action in the fight against racism" in Peru.

