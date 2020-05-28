Davido's 'Fall' Goes Gold

<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="26c7c3326cb52adede3a934bdbab2afb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XHGDVAkeUAs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
Yung L & Wizkid 'Eve Bounce' Remix<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc147d066a5b972e40e9c15e91b5b374"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3NnjbS3RLCc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/wizkid" target="_blank">Wizkid</a></strong> joins <strong>Yung L</strong> on the vibrant new song "Eve Bounce (Remix)." The song is from Yung L's <em><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/2sWHrRAfgfSxqhDpCiVP3m?si=Zvm60C5yTmqn8Vjrhik-Ow" target="_blank">Juice and Zimm EP</a>, </em>taking its name from the fact that it samples<strong> Eve's</strong> 2002 hit "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wt88GMJmVk0" target="_blank">Let Me Blow Ya Mind.'</a> The remix came about after a social media exchange between the the two Nigerian artists about making new music during quarantine. The afro-dancehall song is totally made for the summer, with its dance-worthy production and airy feel. It features a breezy second verse from Wizkid and a catchy hook that also interpolates <strong>Mario's "</strong>Let Me Love You."</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-wizkid-yung-l-new-song-eve-bounce-remix/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
AKA 'Cross My Heart'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c66f7df1e2c30b93bb62e062b602b117"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bFR8boDwSqU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Swaying the conversation from Twitter meltdowns and a beef that has overstayed its welcome to music, South African rap star <strong>AKA</strong> dropped three new songs. The three singles "Monument," "Cross My Heart" and "Energy" each contain different flavors, but are tied together by a refreshingly buoyant aura. They provide an escape from the current situation and teleport one to a time after the storm. "Cross My Heart" is an infectious love song containing Supa Mega's signature sound which is inspired by 80s dance and pop music.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/aka-monument-cross-my-heart-energy/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Mr Eazi 'I No Go Give Up On You'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4bfd4e0accf77269770e3a167d5cd89"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rMi9AGauaxg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/mr-eazi" target="_blank">Mr Eazi</a> </strong>is back with his latest track, 'I No Go Give Up On You," his latest song since the release of "Kpalanga" at the top of the year. The track, is a mid-tempo love song, with Eazi singing sweetly to his lover about his unwavering feelings for her. He released the track under his ever-growing <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/empawa" target="_blank">emPawa</a></strong> initiative, with a humorous visualizer to accompany it. The song was produced by <strong>Blaq Jerzee.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-mr-eazis-new-song-i-no-go-give-up-on-you/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
ADH "Man Dem"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c50fb180cce24aa92104b9ce8939b381"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VhLN91l_UO4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/adhonline/" target="_blank">ADH</a> </strong>comes through with the popping visuals for "Man Dem," an addictive track built on afro-fusion beat work. The video song's music video, directed by <strong>Moshady (Blackaneze)</strong>, was filmed in Dakar, Senegal. "It is a depiction of the natural beauty and some of the key cultural elements of Senegal... it features master drummer Kissima Diabate and students of the Sunu Thiossane School of Cultural Arts," ADH mentions. </p><p><a href="https://music.apple.com/ar/album/man-dem-single/1462216498?l=en" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
IDPizzle 'DIOR' Remix<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2bfb812ea652d74524c200a280141001"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sJCtFCY0-5U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Congolese artist <strong>IDPizzle</strong>'s remix of <strong>Pop Smoke</strong>'s "Dior" has been buzzing since last month and is now at over a million views on Youtube. It features IDpizzle Stemming the BK drill anthem in the Congolese 'Sebene' style and production from producer <strong>Don-E.</strong></p><p><a href="https://idpizzle.lnk.to/DiorRemixPR" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Terri 'Ojoro'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0c5b648b46f472ac41980020e42fbde0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WmfOooKjxqU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Star Boy's <strong>Terri</strong> recently dropped the new EP, <em>Afro Series</em>, which features the addictive lead single "Ojoro." This one's got some big replay value, watch the track's music video above. </p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/starboyterri?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Sam Turpin 'Sahara Flow'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="99f38b7b6fa0340aab7048dcbc9d3907"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tGr4U-d6xOQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Left-field South African rapper <strong>Sam Turpin</strong> recently teamed up with filmmaker <strong>Katya Abedian</strong> for a music video for the rapper's 2019 single "Sahara Flow." The visual are stunning, showing four models showcasing their awesomeness to a backdrop of healthy flora and, in other scenes, a desert. "Essentially the song is a metaphor for a spiritual journey that I've been on since I became an artist," Sam Turpin <a href="https://nataal.com/sahara-flow" target="_blank">told <em>nataal.com</em> last week</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/sam-turpin-sahara-flow-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
<p class=""><br></p><h2>Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on <a href="https://open.spotify.com/user/okayafricaofficial/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" target="_blank">Spotify here</a> and <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0?mt=1&app=music&at=1001lph9" target="_blank">Apple Music here</a>.</h2><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" width="300"></iframe></div><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>