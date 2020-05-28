davido
Damola Durosomo
May. 28, 2020 11:46AM EST
(Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images)

Davido's 'Fall' Goes Gold

It's 2020 and Davido's 'Fall' is still claiming new titles.

Davido's "Fall" continues to break records even three years after its release. The track is now certified gold in the US and Canada as of Wednesday.

According to Pulse Nigeria, the song has sold 40,000 and 800,000 in Canada and the US respectively. The track is a standout single from the artist's 2019 sophomore album A Good Time.

Davido took to Twitter to excitedly share the news, posting a screenshot of an email from Sony, and stating that he had "predicted this [a] couple days ago."

The song has been a major success for the artist since its release, and the accolades continue to pour in. The music video for "Fall" became the most streamed on YouTube back in 2018, and it currently stands at 169 million views on the video platform.

The artist recently appeared on the cover of Billboard Magazine for their "Africa Now" issue, along with fellow Nigerian artists Mr Eazi and Tiwa Savage. He spoke to the magazine about how African music has gone global in recent years:


The music is amazing. The feeling you get from Afrobeats and African music is just different. When I was in school in America and would play African music, people would say, "Yo, what's that? That shit's hard." They didn't understand what the artists were saying, but the feeling they got [from the music] was just crazy. People have always loved African music, but we didn't have the avenues to go worldwide. Back then, you actually had to have an African friend or come to Africa to experience it.

While the song continues to capture new listeners in North America, it is already certified platinum in South Africa. It is also the longest running Nigerian song on the Billboard digital single chart.

Davido - Fall (Official Video) www.youtube.com

