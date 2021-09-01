The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (August)
Featuring Diamond Platnumz, SilversTone Barz x Boutross, Ibraah, Nviiri the Storyteller and more.
The month of August featured an array of incredible releases from East Africa's pop royalty as well as promising newbies.
SilversTone Barz 'If It's On' ft. Boutross
Fast-rising Kenyan rap princess Silverstone Barz returned this month with a fresh single "If It's On" featuring shrap pioneer Boutross. This track is catchy and great for a party vibe. Silverstone is looking to take over Kenyan rap in the next couple of months with her upcoming EP and big collaborations and we are totally here for it!
Nviiri the Storyteller 'Kitenge'
Sol Generation artiste Nviiri The Storyteller finally released the video for Kitenge" off his newest EP of the same title. Nviiri explores the realities and societal pressures of being in a relationship in this track.
Ibraah 'Jipinde'
Konde Gang music artiste Ibraah released a new single titled "Jipinde" this month. The young Tanzanian star continues to rise with a consistent string of high quality bongo flava bangers.
Diamond Platnumz 'Naanzaje'
WCB Wasafi boss Diamond Platnumz came through with a new banger titled "Naanzaje" produced by Lizer. The East African superstar doesn't disappoint with this sweet bongo flavour ballad.
Rayvanny 'Sweet' ft. Guchi
Wasafi hitmaker Rayvanny links up with Nigerian songstress Guchi once again for "Sweet." This comes after their collaboration on Guchi's smash hit "Jennifer." The Nigerian rising star gives the track that afro flavour and sweet vocals and Rayvanny brings his bongo flava style making for a perfect collaboration.
H_art The Band 'My Jaber ft. Brizy Annechild
Kenyan boy band H_art the Band released their smash hit single "My Jaber" this month from their Simple Man album which is a story about love, resilience, following your dreams, and life — the never-ending journey.
