Nobantu Shabangu
Feb. 03, 2021 10:15AM EST
Image supplied by Emtee.

'iThemba' single art cover.

Emtee Shares​ Latest Single 'iThemba' Ahead of Upcoming Album

Emtee has released his new single 'iThemba' ahead of the South African rapper's highly-anticipated third studio album, 'Logan'.

South African rapper Emtee has recently dropped his new single "iThemba". The multi-award winning composer and producer has come through hard with a mood elevating song. "iThemba" comes ahead of his highly-anticipated third studio album, Logan, which comes out this March.

Read: Emtee Shares Visuals For 'Wave'

The single title, "iThemba" means hope or faith and Emtee aims to encourage, inspire and give hope to the youth. The 28-year-old rapper, who launched his own recording label in 2019, uses his own experience of betrayal in the music industry as inspiration for the song. Emtee reportedly shared that the song is dedicated to African youth whose opportunities have been stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic. "iThemba" comes only two weeks after Emtee released visuals for his single "Wave" and is already climbing up the charts.

Logan takes on a personal narrative and is named after the rapper's youngest son. "iThemba" is for music fans who have experienced trials and tribulations but is also, according to Emtee, a manifestation of his will power which he hopes will inspire his sons. Avery, his debut album, was named after his first-born son.

Listen to "iThemba" below.

eMtee - iTHEMBA www.youtube.com


Listen to "iThemba" on Apple Music:

Listen to "iThemba" on Spotify:

