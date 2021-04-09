south african music
Emtee Finally Releases His New Album

Emtee has dropped his much-awaited fourth studio album LOGAN — much to his fans' delight.

South African rapper and producer Emtee has blessed our ears with the release of his fourth studio album titled LOGAN. The highly anticipated, 16-track, album comes hot off the heels of his recent singles "Laqasha" and "Waves", which had fans demanding more. To spice up this stellar body of work, the trap trailblazer features the likes of Lolli Native, J Smash, Gwamba, Moozlie and Flash Ikumkani.

Simply put, LOGAN is an inspirational hip-hop treat that draws from the rapper's personal and musical journeys. The album showcases an optimistic, grateful and wise Emtee who has had to weather many storms since parting ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment in 2019 — after, just, four years with the label.

The singles "Johustleburg" which dropped in May last year and "iThemba", released earlier this year, set the tone for the rest of the album. Some immediate favourites include 'Long Way", a heartwarming love track that could melt the hardest heart. The title track "Logan", is a telling ode to fatherhood; while "Saam Sokol" featuring Moozlie and "Come Closer" featuring J Smash are also worth leaning into.

Emtee had been dishing out hit singles from LOGAN for almost a year before the album's official release, starting with "Brand New Day", then "Johustleburg" in May 2020. The single "Waves", and its accompanying visuals, were released at the beginning of this year — followed closely by "iThemba" and "Laqasha".

A proud family man, Emtee named LOGAN after his second son — born in 2018. Avery, his debut album, was named after his eldest son — born in 2015. The cover artwork of his 2018 EP DIY 2 featured an outline of Emtee posing with his two boys. "I got to a point where I needed to focus and just see who has my best interests at heart, and I didn't look too far because of the love I get from home," the 28-year-old trap star told Apple Music.

LOGAN is Emtee's first album release under his label Emtee Records. He broke onto the scene with the 2015 chart-smashing debut single "Roll Up", which later culminated in Roll Up (Re-Up), the hit remix featuring Wizkid and AKA. This remix is currently sitting at almost 10 million YouTube views.

Photo credit PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

