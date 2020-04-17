Here’s a Playlist of All Songs From Nasty C and Emtee’s IG Live Battle
Relive Nasty C and Emtee's Instagram Live battle.
Last night, Emtee and Nasty C went head to head in an Instagram Live battle of their hits. The battle was a moment for South African hip-hop, and the debate is still ongoing about who won.
Nasty C and Emtee are peers who broke into the South African mainstream music scene at around the same time and whose careers have had many similarities—for one, they were among the first crop of rappers to fully embrace trap in South Africa's mainstream scene.
Nasty C's breakout hit "Juice Back" was released in 2015. So was Emtee's "Roll Up." Both songs were emphasized by remixes featuring South African and Nigerian superstars. Cassper Nyovest and Davido jumped on "Juice Back" while AKA and Wizkid jumped on "Roll Up" for a remix titled "Roll Up Re-Up."
Nasty C went on to release two albums Bad Hair (2016) and Strings and Bling (2018). Emtee released Avery (2016) and Manando (2017), which he followed up with the EP DIY II in 2019.
Emtee and Nasty C's "Winning" from Emtee's Avery is a monumental collaboration which holds a special place in South African hip-hop.
During the two rappers' IG Live battle, they each played some of their big hits ("Hell Naw," "Roll Up," "Juice Back," "Strings and Bling") and some deep cuts ("Uok," "My OG"). They ended the battle with two unreleased songs.
Below is an Apple Music playlist of the songs the artists played during their battle.
Emtee Vs Nasty C | IG Live Battle (FULL - All Songs) Who Won? www.youtube.com
Editor's note: Emtee's debut album Avery is not on Spotify, hence we couldn't compile the playlist on the platform. "Juice Back" by Nasty C is not streaming anywhere.
