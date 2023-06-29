France Grapples with Violent Riots Following Fatal Police Shooting Of 17-year-old Nahel M

France witnessed a second consecutive night of intense riots as a result of a police shooting that claimed the life of a teenage boy during a traffic stop. The demonstrations primarily centered around Paris, near the location where the tragic incident occurred. The 17-year-old victim, identified only as Nahel M, was fatally shot by law enforcement, igniting a wave of unrest across the country.

According to French media reports, Nahel M was a well-liked teenager who grew up as an only child in the Vieux-Pont neighborhood of Nanterre, situated approximately 9 miles (15 kilometers) from central Paris. The young boy was pursuing an electrician's certificate and had enrolled in a course at the lycée Louis Blériot in nearby Suresnes. Prior to that, he had chosen to join a special class designed for students with behavioral or educational challenges to avoid expulsion from his junior high school. Nahel M also participated in a community rugby project.

Video footage circulating on social media captured the tragic incident, showing a police officer pointing a gun at the driver of a car during the traffic stop. A gunshot is heard, and shortly after, the car crashes. Despite rescue service attempts to resuscitate him, the teenager succumbed to gunshot wounds to the chest.

Initial reports from the police claimed that the officer fired at the teenager because he was driving his car toward him. However, a video authenticated by AFP and widely shared on social media contradicted this version of events. The 38-year-old policeman responsible for the fatal shot has been taken into custody and is now under investigation for voluntary manslaughter.



French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the shooting, describing it as "inexplicable" and "unforgivable." During his visit to Marseille, Macron stated, "Nothing can justify the death of a young person," emphasizing the profound impact the incident had on the nation.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who has previously shown strong support for the country's police, expressed his shock at the footage, which he described as "extremely shocking." Darmanin announced the deployment of 2,000 officers on Wednesday night to contain any further outbreaks of unrest.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also weighed in, acknowledging the "shocking footage" that revealed a police operation not in line with the rules of engagement for security forces. Borne highlighted the need for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The tragic death of Nahel M has reignited memories of the 2005 events when two teenagers, Zyed Benna and Bouna Traoré, were electrocuted while fleeing from the police after a football game and seeking refuge in an electricity substation in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois. Many in France perceive the recent riots as a haunting reminder of that incident.

The unrest has sparked empathy among the youth, with a teenager from Clichy named Mohammed stating, "It could have been me, it could have been my little brother," in an interview with French website Mediapart. The ongoing riots serve as a powerful symbol of frustration and tension within French society.







