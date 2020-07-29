heat of the month
Jul. 29, 2020
Sarkodie and E-40 in "CEO Flow"

The 8 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (July)

Featuring Sarkodie x E-40, Amaarae, Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy, J.Derobie, and more

July was far from a slow month in the music world and Ghana was no exception. Ghana's most talented artists and producers came through as usual, and blessed us with several songs and projects that have been the soundtrack of our month! Debut EPs, international collaborations, star studded official remixes and more were dished out, so here we give you the cream of the crop. Check out our best Ghanaian songs of the month below!

Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

J.Derobie 'Nungua Diaries' 

Budding dancehall singer J.Derobie issued his well anticipated debut EP. It's titled Nungua Diaries and its six tracks of all-new material from the singer, with the single "My People" as the precursor. Check out our interview with him, where we spoke to him about the EP, how it was made, and what comes next for him here.

Kelvyn Boy 'Killa Killa'

Singer Kelvyn Boy is on a roll, with him dropping banger after banger. Following up his first 2020 hit "Mobile Money" featuring Darkovibes and Mugeez and the socially conscious "Black Lives Matter," he continues the streak with "Killa Killa," a mellow afro-dancehall bop complete with a video shot on location in London.

Sarkodie 'CEO Flow' feat. E-40

This month Sarkodie released a brand new single titled "CEO Flow," featuring American rapper E-40. Back in May 2016, Sarkodie released his cover version of "Choices" by E-40 which got the attention of the American rapper. A fan tweeted to ask E-40 if he had heard Sarkodie's version. He replied saying, "Yup, he did his thing". This time, the duo joined forces to dish out the heat on this cocky hip-hop number. Check it out.

Amaarae 'Leave Me Alone'

Amaarae releases her first official single of the year, after making a couple appearances on guest records. She titles this one "Leave Me Alone," and it's a vibely dancehall riddim with African sonic fingerprints. She sings about learning how to protect one's peace irrespective of underlying circumstances, over the Kuvie and KZ The Producer created soundtrack.

Juls 'Blessed' feat. Miraa May & Donae'o

British-Ghanaian producer & DJ, Juls rolled out a brand new single, the follow up to his recently dropped EP Happy Place, which featured Jah Cure, Mugeez, King Promise, Busiswa, and more. This time, Juls issued out this bop titled "Blessed", where he hooked up with Algerian-British singer Miraa May and North-West London rapper of Ghanaian descent Donae'o. Juls never misses, and this is just another example.

Gyakie 'Whine'

Buzzing singer Gyakie gets ready to drop her debut EP SEED, and here she came through with the first single from the upcoming project. "Whine" is a tropical dancehall/reggae joint that makes it almost impossible not to bust a move and do exactly what she asks in the hook: "Whine fi di gyaldem slow, whine." Gyakie definitely issued a vibe on the Yung D3mz production.

Stonebwoy 'Putuu Freestyle (Pray)'

Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Stonebwoy issued the follow up to his critically acclaimed fourth studio album Anloga Junction. This one right here is titled "Putuu (Pray)," and its an uptempo dancehall banger where the BhimNation boss puts in a crazy freestyle, urging his fans to pray while obviously having fun and flexing his vocal abilities at the same time.

Stonebwoy x Sarkodie x Kelvyn Colt 'Good Morning (Remix)'

We got a double blessing from Stonebwoy this month! He followed up the fun uptempo "Putuu Freestyle" with the official remix to "Good Morning," one of the singles off his Anloga Junction album. To beef things up, he recruited rap king Sarkodie and German rapper Kelvyn Colt, and the trio showed out.


