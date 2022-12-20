The Best Ghanaian Songs of 2022
Featuring Kelvyn Boy, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Wendy Shay, Gyakie, Kwesi Arthur, M.anifest and many more.
It has definitely been an amazing year in the world of music, and as usual Ghana is no exception. The music that we love was supplied as usual by our favorite Ghanaian rappers, singers, and producers. The collective soundtrack for our 2022 was provided not only by the usual suspects like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy but also by exciting fresh acts who have taken the game by storm with smash hits like Black Sherif, Lasmid, and Beeztrap KOTM. Check out our picks of the best Ghanaian songs of the year below.
Kelvyn Boy "Down Flat"
It’s been quite the year for singer Kelvyn Boy, who dropped one of the biggest afrobeats songs of 2022 globally right at the top of the year. It’s no news that the singer is immensely talented, but he outdid himself this time with “Down Flat,” a sleek afrobeats and highlife fusion that has done a madness worldwide.
Sarkodie "Non Living Thing" ft. Oxlade
In January, Sarkodie dropped the official music video for “Non Living Thing” featuring Nigerian star singer Oxlade, off his 2021 studio album No Pressure. Directed by the talented Andy Madjitey, the video treatment for this top tune doubled its lease on life.
Black Sherif "Second Sermon (Remix)" ft. Burna Boy
Also in January, rising star Black Sherif issued the official music video for the remix to his smash hit single “Second Sermon” featuring Nigeria's Burna Boy. Catapulting the already rising star even further into the limelight, “Second Sermon” has definitely been one of the top Ghanaian songs of 2022.
Kwesi Arthur x Adekunle Gold "Toxic"
Kwesi Arthur dropped his highly anticipated debut album Son of Jacob earlier this year. The project is chock-full of hits, but one of the standouts on the album is this one titled “Toxic.” It’s a solid collaboration with Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold, and together they do the Yung D3mz production justice, resulting in a smooth tune with serious pop appeal.
Gyakie "Something"
Gyakie also came through, breaking a brief hiatus with her first single of the year. One of the lead singles off her latest EP My Diary, “Something” sees the Sony Music act deliver a stellar performance in her sultry smooth vocals, on a mellow afro-fusion instrumental produced by Nigerian hitmaker P.Priime.
Shatta Wale "On God"
Shatta Wale also scored a solid bop in the first half of the year. In “On God,” the controversial singer addressed certain rumors concerning his standing in Ghana’s music industry, complete with thinly veiled subliminal shots at his unnamed colleagues.
Black Sherif "Kwaku the Traveller"
As the follow up to the official remix of “Second Sermon,” Black Sherif rolled out his next single “Kwaku The Traveller,” where he addressed a certain controversy surrounding his career. With the hot topic plus several catchy quotables combined with an infectious instrumental, the song went viral almost instantly, topping Nigeria’s Apple Music Top 100 Chart at the number one spot, sparking a viral TikTok challenge, and more.
Stonebwoy "Therapy"
Earlier this year, Universal Music Group announced the signing of Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy to their international divisions Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam, and Def Jam Africa in a global record deal. The news came along with the dancehall singer’s first release of 2022, this sultry sweet dancehall cut “Therapy,” his first single under the global imprints and a solid representation of the star singer’s talents.
Wendy Shay "Survivor"
Relationships gone wrong are always distressing, but there’s a way artists can express them in songs that let you in to feel the full extent of their pain. On “Survivor,” Wendy Shay told a tale of heartbreak and disappointment, filled to the brim with heated jabs at her ex-lover.
King Promise "10 Toes" ft. Omah Lay
This year King Promise released his much-awaited album 5 Star, and just before the album dropped he released the final single to precede the project. It’s this tune titled “10 Toes” featuring Nigerian singer Omah Lay, and together the duo issue an easygoing and melodic afrobeats bop accompanied with a fun-filled, colorful music video.
Sarkodie "Labadi" ft. King Promise
Here Sarkodie took us to South Africa with this house-style tune titled “Labadi,” a tag team effort with singer King Promise and what was at the time the lead single of his upcoming album. A fresh tune with fresh visuals, “Labadi” is giving the soundtrack to your exotic beach getaway.
Yaw Tog "Aso)den"
Asakaa poster boy Yaw Tog didn’t exclude himself from the action. “Aso)den” is a drill cut with a chant-style chorus laced with Adowa drums, a solid banger that proves Tog is still very much in the game!
Beeztrap KOTM "Radio" ft Reggie
Beeztrap KOTM is another fresh face on the scene, a drill rapper with clear charisma and fresh style. On “Radio” he teamed up with Asakaa rapper Reggie, and together the duo issued one of the best drill bangers of 2022.
KiDi x Tyga "Touch It"
Star singer KiDi issued a re-up of his hit afro-dancehall single “Touch It.” This time around it’s an international collaboration, and on the assist he features American rap superstar Tyga for a well-deserved remix of one of the biggest Ghanaian songs of 2021.
Stonebwoy "Gidigba (Firm & Strong)"
Stonebwoy closed out the year with this release called “Gidigba (Firm and Strong)," an inspirational song where he urges listeners to believe in themselves and stand strong through the struggles of life.
M.anifest x M.I. Abaga "Too Bad"
Rapper M.anifest closed out the year this December with a brand new project, the follow up to his 2021 album Madina to the Universe. This project is a 6-track EP titled Madina to the Universe: The EPilogue. In what could be Ghana’s top rap collaboration of the year the two rap heavyweights put on for their countries, issuing show stopping verses in “Too Bad.”
Lasmid "Friday Night"
Emerging Ghanaian singer Lasmid made his mark in 2022 as well, after his single “Friday Night” hit the mainstream to become a hit party anthem. Currently doing crazy numbers on digital streaming platforms, “Friday Night” has announced Lasmid as one of Ghana’s new acts to watch.
Bryan the Mensah "Problem No Dey Finish (Remix)" ft. Medikal
Rapper Bryan The Mensah came through as well. He dropped the well anticipated remix to his single “Problem No Dey Finish,” and for the second iteration of the popular hip-hop single, he teamed up with rapper Medikal who laced the banger with a show stopping verse.
Medikal "Scarface"
Medikal also broke a hiatus in the latter months of the year with his latest single “Scarface.” The song is a solid street banger full of bars and punchlines, in typical Medikal fashion.
Black Sherif "45"
Black Sherif released his debut album The Villian I Never Was this year, to much critical acclaim. Off the album is this banger simply titled “45,” where Sherif makes clear his resolve to do whatever it takes to survive no matter the cost, over an atmospheric trap instrumental produced by Jae5.
Sofie "We Dey" ft. Sister Deborah
Sofie is another artist to watch who made her mark in 2022. She teamed up with Sister Deborah for “We Dey,” a catchy afrobeats song that explores the experience of living young and fast in Accra, brimming with distinctly Ghanaian rhythms and melodies.
Mega EJ "Feel Am For Body"
Ghanaian singer on the come up Mega EJ also made a noteworthy effort this year. In a creative twist, Mega explores a conscious angle to afrobeats in “Feel Am For Body.” He addresses accountability, owning up to one’s actions, and self-improvement over an easygoing afrobeats instrumental.
Larruso "Midnight"
Emerging afrobeats and afro-dancehall singer Larruso dropped his latest EP titled Sounds from the Slums. The single catching buzz off the project is this steamy cut titled “Midnight,” that sees the talented singer expresses his sexual fantasies in vivid detail.
Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif "Country Side"
If anyone is a hit machine, it’s Sarkodie. Sark scored yet another one with this cut off his latest project, the 2022 studio album JAMZ. Titled “Country Side” and featuring newly minted superstar Black Sherif, it’s a feel-good bop and definitely one of the top tunes of 2022.
Fameye "Thank You"
Off his Songs of Peter album, Fameye dropped the official video to “Thank You.” On this one, the singer expresses his gratitude to God over a melodic bop produced by Liquidbeats, resulting in yet another classic tune from one of Ghana’s best talents.