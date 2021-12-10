The 25 Best Ghanaian Songs of 2021

Featuring Yaw Tog, Amaarae, Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Darkovibes and more.
2021 has definitely been an amazing year in the world of music, and as usual Ghana is no exception. This year saw the world slowly reopen from the pandemic; parties, festivals, and concerts that had all grinded to a halt in 2020 gradually began to reboot, and the music that gave these events more life was supplied as usual by our favorite Ghanaian rappers, singers, and producers.
The soundtrack for our year was provided not only by the usual suspects like Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene but also by exciting new acts who have taken the game by storm like Gyakie and Black Sherif. Want the full scoop? Look no further! Check out our list of the best Ghanaian songs of the year below.
Yaw Tog, Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur 'Sore' (Remix)
At the top of the year rapper Yaw Tog dished out the highly anticipated official remix of his smash hit single "Sore," this time around joining forces with UK superstar Stormzy and Ground Up rapper Kwesi Arthur for a beefed up version of the heavy drill anthem.
Amaarae 'Sad Girlz Luv Money' ft. Moliy
2021 has definitely been one hell of a year for Amaarae, as her song “Sad Girlz Luv Money” off her debut album The Angel You Don’t Know went from niche favorite to international hit, landing on several global charts such as the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and more, putting the eccentric talent in the global spotlight.
Kwame Yogot ft. Kuami Eugene 'Biibi Besi'
Rapper Kwame Yogot landed one early in the year with this trap and afrobeats fusion titled “Biibi Besi,” featuring Lynx Entertainment singer and producer Kuami Eugene. Kuami once again flexes his Midas touch, assisting yet another hit with a guest feature, which he also happened to co-produce.
Gyakie & Omah Lay 'Forever' (Remix)
Gyakie's 2020 hit single "Forever" began its uphill climb early in the year when it debuted on Billboard's Top Triller Global chart at number four. The song took off from there and became a viral hit, hitting charts in both Ghana and Nigeria and also leading to the young star landing a deal with Sony Music and resulting in the song’s official remix, this time around featuring Nigerian star Omah Lay.
Kweku Darlington 'Sika Aba Fie' ft. Yaw Tog & Kweku Flick
Budding Ghanaian rapper Kweku Darlington recruited his fellow drill emcees, Kweku Flick and Yaw Tog on this brand new record titled "Sika Aba Fie." Translating as "money has come home," "Sika Aba Fie" is a fun, singalong drill record and a fan favorite.
Kuami Eugene 'Dollar On You'
It’s no news that Lynx Entertainment star singer and producer Kuami Eugene has had an incredible run of hits right from 2020 up until now. One of the standouts from his string of singles is "Dollar on You,” a self-produced afrobeats tune that presents a simple mantra — put your body on him and he'll put his dollar(s) on you.
King Promise 'Slow Down'
Singer King Promise came through with "Slow Down," the perfect afro-R&B fusion. A co-production by Nigerian singer and producer Nonso Amadi and star producer and hitmaker Killbeatz, "Slow Down" is an earworm you can't listen to just once.
Sefa 'Echoke' ft. Mr Drew
Newcomer and Black Avenue Muzik signee Sefa also made her mark this year with this infectious hit single titled “E Choke”, featuring fellow rising star Mr Drew. Together, the two emerging stars delivered a fun dance anthem, and one of the biggest Ghanaian songs of the year.
KiDi 'Touch It'
Off his second studio album The Golden Boy, KiDi came through on his dancehall steeze with his second single of 2021, "Touch It." An easygoing melodic bop, this song quickly grew to become one of the biggest tunes of the year.
Sarkodie 'Coachella' ft. Kwesi Arthur
This list definitely wouldn’t be complete without a cut or two from King Sark! In June Sarkodie dished out this bop ahead of the release of his seventh studio album No Pressure. A tag team effort laced with a melodic hook by rapper Kwesi Arthur, “Coachella” is a feel-good hip-hop anthem perfect for setting that party mood.
Black Sherif 'First Sermon'
Black Sherif is undoubtedly Ghana’s breakout star of 2021. On this joint titled "First Sermon," Sherif narrates his life and struggles on the song that earned the rising star a Sarkodie co-sign and took the music industry by storm, announcing the newcomer as one to watch.
Kwesi Arthur 'Winning' ft. Vic Mensa
Kwesi Arthur dropped a hip-hop anthem titled "Winning," featuring Vic Mensa. The Ghanaian-American rapper has appeared on a string of features with several Ghanaian artists this year, but this one right here may just be the most lit. Vic goes beast mode on his verse, complimenting the equally energetic performance by Kwesi perfectly.
Fameye 'Praise'
Singer and songwriter Fameye came through with one of the best cuts this year. The song is simply titled “Praise,” and it’s a smooth ballad where the singer renders heartfelt praises to his maker on the midtempo Liquid Beatz production, backed by the pleasing harmonies of a full choir, resulting in a tune that’s as beautiful as it is uplifting.
Malcolm Nuna ft. Kuami Eugene 'Money Man' Remix
Ghanaian singer Malcom Nuna showed himself as a young star to watch this year with his debut album Hasta Lavista, which spawned hits such as his breakout single "Money Man." Malcom doubled down with the official remix of the tune, this time adding "Rockstar" Kuami Eugene to the mix. Kuami added his Midas touch to the infectious afrobeats tune, resulting in a plush money anthem.
Jay Bahd 'Y3 Y3 DOM' ft Skyface SDW, Reggie,Kwaku DMC, City Boy, Kawabanga & O'Kenneth
Since last year drill anthems have never been in short supply, and the Life Living Records boys made sure it stayed that way in 2021. Rapper Jay Bahd came through with "Y3 Y3 Dom" featuring his Life Living Records squad, off his recently released debut project Return of Okomfo Anokye.
Black Sherif 'Second Sermon'
Rising star Black Sherif definitely had to make a second appearance on this list, as the second installment of his "Sermon" series spread like wildfire. This one quickly did numbers that made the still buzzing “First Sermon” look like child’s play, with the music video for this song currently sitting at 8 million views on YouTube. Black Sherif is quickly cementing his place as one of Ghana's next superstars.
King Promise ft. Headie One 'Ring My Line'
King Promise also earned himself a second appearance on this list, as his single "Ring My Line" featuring British rapper Headie One made its mark as one of the hottest tunes of the year. He shifts from the usual romantic afrobeats tunes and delivers a cocky, hustle-focused anthem that shows he's all about the guap!
Mr Drew 'Shuperu' ft. KiDi
Singer Mr. Drew is another rising star that made his mark in Ghana music in 2021. The Highly Spiritual signee showed that he’s coming into his own as a hitmaker, with this one titled “Shuperu”, that has a guest appearance from Lynx Entertainment singer KiDi.
Darkovibes 'Je M'appelle' ft. DaVido
Afro-fusion act Darkovibes scored a hit with this absolute banger featuring Nigerian superstar Davido, an infectious afrobeats tune titled "Je M'apelle." Darkovibes even gets the DMW Boss to sing in his native language Ga, on the MOG Beatz-produced record.
Ko-Jo Cue 'You Decide' ft. Ricky Tyler
This year Ko-Jo Cue dropped a brand new project, a six-track EP of all new material from the talented rapper titled 21 Memory Lane, in which he addresses the life cycle of a relationship. One standout cut from the project is "You Decide", where Cue earnestly narrates a relationship affair assisted by South African rising star and Def Jam signee Ricky Tyler.
Mr Drew 'Fo (Cry)' ft. Kwabena Kwabena
From Mr Drew’s debut album Alpha, comes this an excellent highlife tune titled "Fo (Cry)". "Fo" is a passionate highlife composition where Mr. Drew tells a tale of heartbreak and sorrow in his native language Ga, supported by seasoned highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena.
Kofi Kinaata 'Thy Grace'
Kofi Kinaata is well known for his songwriting chops, having won the Songwriter of the Year award four times at the annual Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) so far. Therefore it’s no surprise Kofi dished out one of the best tunes this year, a highlife cut where he candidly and passionately sings of the grace of God.
Sarkodie 'Non Living Thing' ft. Oxlade
The release of Sarkodie’s No Pressure album saw several songs shine through the pack. This one right here titled “Non Living Thing” is one of those standout tracks. Here Nigerian singer Oxlade delivered a stellar vocal performance as well as the perfect setting for Sark’s bars on love, life, and heartbreak.
M.anifest 'Game Over' ft. Adekunle Gold
In November, rapper M.anifest dished out his fifth full-length project titled Madina to the Universe. Now MTTU is chock-full of gems, but this one right here just has to take the cake. Featuring Nigeria’s Adekunle Gold also known as AG Baby, “Game Over” is a passionate tale of infatuation, told over a smooth afro-fusion production by Yung D3mz.
Kwesi Arthur x Teni 'Celebrate'
Kwesi Arthur ends the year on a high with a song that’s an absolute vibe, featuring Nigerian singer Teni. Dropped just in time for the holiday festivities, this afrobeats tune is a shoo-in to be a “Detty December” anthem.
