The 8 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (October)
Featuring King Promise, Mr Drew x Kwabena Kwabena, Gyakie, Ko-Jo Cue, Kwesi Arthur x Medikal, Kuami Eugene and more.
It's been another month of great Ghanaian music, and our faves have been steady dishing out that fire, giving us yet another 31 days of hits and dope releases. Want the full scoop? Check out our list of the best Ghanaian songs of the month below!
Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
King Promise 'Slow Down' (Remix) ft. Maleek Berry
Singer King Promise came through with the official remix of his smash hit single "Slow Down." This time around, he linked up with singer and producer Maleek Berry aka "Papito," who laced the tune with a heartfelt verse that also marks his own return to music after a lengthy hiatus.
Mr Drew 'Fo (Cry)' ft. Kwabena Kwabena
Rising singer Mr. Drew outdid himself this time with the release of the music video of "Fo (Cry)," a song off his recently released debut album Alpha. "Fo" is a passionate highlife composition where Mr. Drew tells a tale of heartbreak and sorrow in his native language Ga. On this one he teamed up with seasoned singer Kwabena Kwabena, and together they created a beautiful song that is nothing short of excellence in artistry. Well done to Mr. Drew!
Ko-Jo Cue 'You Decide' feat. Ricky Tyler
This past month Ko-Jo Cue dropped a brand new project, an EP titled 21 Memory Lane, containing six tracks of all new material from the talented rapper. From the project is "You Decide" an earnest relationship story featuring South African rising star and Def Jam signee Ricky Tyler.
Sarkodie x Zlatan x Rexxie 'VIP'
Here we have the first drop of brand new material by rapper Sarkodie following the release of his sixth studio album No Pressure. The song is titled "VIP", and it's an upbeat street pop tune featuring Nigerian rapper Zlatan and producer Rexxie.
Kwesi Arthur x Medikal 'Different'
As fans eagerly await his upcoming album Son of Jacob, Kwesi Arthur dropped a gift to his loyal supporters to help them get through the wait. He teamed up with Medikal for this one titled "Different," and the two rappers trade bars on the heavy rap track that sits just below the two-minute mark.
Kuami Eugene 'Bunker'
Ghana's foremost afrobeats star Kuami Eugene also dropped a brand new one, a pop tune simply titled "Bunker." The single is the first in a stream of tunes the singer and certified hitmaker has promised to drop ahead of the holiday season. Should we call it a Kuami Christmas? I guess we'll find out soon enough.
BRYAN THE MENSAH 'Be Like Me'
Rapper BRYAN THE MENSAH has finally announced his well anticipated debut album Road to Hastafari to drop later this month, on November 26. Ahead of the album he dropped this single titled "Be Like Me," a mid-tempo cut full of self-assured raps and casual but effortless bravado, which serves as a solid idea of what's to come.
D-Black ft. Gyakie 'Sheege'
Black Avenue Muzik boss and rapper D-Black dropped a brand new single featuring Gyakie, titled "Sheege." The star songbird Gyakie compliments D-Black's raps with her silky vocals, birthing a pop tune that's as easygoing as it is enjoyable.
Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
