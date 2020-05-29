heat of the month
May. 29, 2020
The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (May)

Featuring KiDi, M.anifest, Joey B, Kofi Mole and more.

The month of May in the Ghana music scene was definitely it. Despite the pandemic, we're still being blessed with music release upon music release, and very much to our pleasure. This month saw two projects from Ghana's A-listers, a couple trap anthems, and classy visuals from a couple of Ghana's young stars on the come up. We bring you a list of some of the best songs to come from Ghana this month. Check them out below.

KiDi 'Say Cheese'

This month, Lynx Entertainment singer KiDi issued a project titled the Blue EP. With five tracks of all new material, he aims to calm and comfort listeners during these times. Our pick from the EP is his single "Say Cheese," an afrobeats cut with a fun home video full of beautiful women, directed by KiDi himself. You can check out our interview with KiDi about the EP here.

M.anifest 'We no dey hear' ft. Kelvyn Boy & Kel-P

The 'god MC' came through with something a bit different time around. M.anifest teamed up with Ghanaian singer Kelvynboy and Nigerian producer Kel P (Burna Boy, Wizkid, etc) to drop this feel-good tune that's, to put it quite simply, a vibe. You might need to put on your dancing shoes to fully digest this dish of hi-life dopeness.

Fouad 'Come My Way' Ft. Kwabsmah

F.O Records frontliner Fouad issued the official video for his first single under the new label imprint. Shot on location at the Legon Botanical Gardens in Accra, the video for "Come My Way" offers a serene and scenic backdrop for the performance of the smooth tune by Fouad and Kwabsmah. A suave video for an equally suave bop!

Boye 'The Genius' 'On Di Low' 

This month Ghanaian producer Boye 'The Genius' issued a new single titled "On Di Low," a collaborative effort between the him and two talented West African artists—talented Ghanaian singer Skillz 8Figure, and Nigerian singer Oladapo, a selected artist on Mr. Eazi's emPawa program. Here, the two artists dish out sensual melodies over the infectious Carribean backdrop produced by 'The Genius' himself.

Skillz8Figure 'Kolo'

Ground Up affiliate Skillz 8Figure dropped his debut EP titled Gangsta Luv not too long ago, and now he follows up with the official video to the lead single "Kolo," a highly infectious afrobeats tune. The video definitely does not disappoint, bringing the song to life in true afrobeats star fashion.

Joey B 'Too Hot' feat. EL x Pappy Kojo

This month, rapper Joey B came through with a project he stated is not an EP, not an album, but a compilation of songs. The 9-track project is titled Lava Feels, and it may not be an album but it definitely has the feel of one. With guest features like Sarkodie, E.L, Pappy Kojo, Stonebwoy, Ko-Jo Cue, Odunsi (The Engine), and Santi, Joey went the whole nine yards. Our pick from the project is "Silicon Valley," a collaboration featuring Bosom P-Yung, and the duo go on a rant about loving a girl who doesn't return the favor.

Kofi Mole 'Atwei!' ft. Joey B

Rapper Kofi Mole has been running a weekly music series titled "Mole Mondays," and for the eighth edition he issued a banger. In "Atwei!" he teams up with Joey B to deliver an undeniable trap anthem with a catchy hook that will definitey get stuck in your head on the first listen.

Akwaboah 'Posti Me'

Singer Akwaboah dropped a new single titled "Posti Me," and the song begs the question "If your love for me is real, why not post me on social media?" Between that and him starting the #PostiMeChallenge challenging all couples to post photos of their lovers on social media, the song has gotten a lot of reactions from music lovers, especially those conflicted on the topic. While a section of fans have already taken up the challenge to post their lovers, others are not in support of sharing what they deem their personal lives to the whole world. Akwaboah has started quite the conversation with this one.

Medikal 'Nonsense'

Medikal issued a potential trap anthem simply titled "Nonsense," with a sleek video to match. Medikal blows his own trumpet all the way through, boasting on his rap skills, his bank account, and everything in between. The song was also expected to contain a diss aimed at female rapper Eno Barony, who previously took shots at Medikal, but he snubbed her, addressing other detractors of his instead.

Mugeez 'Six In Da Morning'

One half of superstar duo R2Bees, Mugeez, is getting ready to drop a solo project. To that effect he has started dropping a string of singles, and "Six In Da Morning" is a hot one. Produced by Nigerian hitmaker Chopstix, Mugeez sails smoothly on the afrobeats song tailored for the African nightlife.


