Issa Rae Teams Up with Jordan Peele for Major Sci-Fi Film 'Sinkhole'
Issa Rae is collaborating with 'Us' director Jordan Peele for a new psychological sci-fi/horror film that explores identity and perfectionism among women.
Sinkhole is based on a short story by Leyna Krow about a family that moves into their dream house that happens to have a sinkhole which transforms damaged object into perfect objects. However, the story goes on to ask the consequences would be if that object were a person. According to Deadline, Krow wrote her short story to "explore the notion of female perfection and was particularly interested in the ways society and cultures can promote the concept of women as imperfect or broken."
Sinkhole is rooted in psychological sci-fi and horror and with a focus on commentary on the human condition, it promises to be worth the wait as the release date for the upcoming film has yet to be determined.
Universal beat out ten other bidders for movie rights from Krow's book and secured a tight budget. Rae and Peele are no strangers to Universal Pictures and have worked on multi-million dollar blockbuster projects, US and Out for Peele, Little and The Photograph with Issa as executive producer. Issa Rae Productions will serve as a producer alongside Universal and Jordan Peele's company Monkeypaw for the film.
Rae and Peele have signature artistries when it comes to confronting societal issues and the human condition. Rae's quirky writing style has evolved over the years and shot her to stardom with the hit series Insecure, which has recently been renewed for a fifth season. What Rae shares with Peele is perfect comedic timing. Rae uses humour in Insecure to speak on the varying hardships that Black women face while Peele expands on the psychological underpinnings of race theory in Us and Get Out. Rae, an Emmy award-winning actress, writer and producer, has a subtle but strong ability to shift focus on tenuous, controversial subject matters that affect Black lives.
