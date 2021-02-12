Issa Rae Set to Start Production on New Comedy Series 'Rap Sh*t'
Issa Rae's highly anticipated comedy series, 'Rap Sh*t,' has been picked up by HBO Max which has ordered eight episodes for the first season.
Issa Rae has announced that her comedy series Rap Sh*t has been picked up by HBO Max. The series project was first publicly revealed by Rae in 2019 and has been under development since. HBO Max has reportedly ordered eight episodes for production of the highly anticipated show. Rae will write the pilot for the series and will reportedly executive produce under her multimedia production company Hoorae. Rae shared the good news on Twitter.
Read: Issa Rae Teams Up with Jordan Peele for Major Sci-Fi Film 'Sinkhole'
Wrote a new show for @HBOMax! One of my favorite writers, the hilarious @reetafajita is showrunning and my favorite… https://t.co/IRmMutaLkP— Issa Rae (@Issa Rae)1613078056.0
According to Deadline, Rap Sh*t is set in Miama and is about two estranged high school friends who reunite to form a rap group. The exciting new show will see Rae collaborate with writer Syreeta Singleton from her hit show, Insecure. Singleton will executive produce and serve as showrunner.
The show is centered on Miami music and Florida-based hip-hop duo City Girls will reportedly act as co-executive producers, this according to Complex. Additionally, the City Girls' record label's management, Kevin Lee also known as "Coach K" and Pierre "P" Thomas from Quality Control Films will also serve as co-executive producers. According to Variety, Rap Sh*t is primed to be another series hit with Hoorae's Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi also acting as executive producers.
The announcement of the new series comes after Rae revealed in the beginning of the year that Insecure's latest fifth season would be its last. Rae has been nominated for awards for this year's Emmys, Golden Globes and NAACP Image Awards for her work on Insecure. The casting and production for Rap Sh*t will reportedly start in the middle of this year.