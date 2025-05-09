Joeboy: From Star Signee to Budding Label Boss

Nigerian superstar Joeboy tells his truth on Afrobeats Intelligence, going in-depth on his journey from being a record label signee to now running his own imprint. In a candid, free flowing conversation with award-winning journalist and podcast host Joey Akan, Joeboy shares the spontaneous origin of his imprint’s name, Young Legend, his still-developing vision, and embracing structure to balance being an artist and an executive.

The singer also discusses the intent behind his recent album, Viva Lavida, the importance of consistency to his growth and staying power as a relatable star, and creating from a place of love.

