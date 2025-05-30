Donawon on Building With Tems: “It Can’t Break”
From trade secrets to tough lessons, Odawon reflects on the journey that shaped Tems’ global rise.
May 30, 2025
Photo by Afrobeats Intelligence & OkayAfrica.
“I’m telling you, by the grace of God, what me, Tems, and Wale have built – it can’t break,” says music executive and BSB Management Agency founder Muyiwa Awoniyi, also known as Donawon, in the latest episode of Afrobeats Intelligence.
In a rare deep dive, he shares trade secrets and the strategy behind their rise, laying out the non-negotiables that shaped their journey. Through setbacks and milestones, Odawon’s story is one of unwavering belief, long-term vision, and the power of sticking to the plan.
