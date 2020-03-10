film
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 10, 2020 06:22AM EST


John Boyega Set to Produce a Number of African Films for Netflix

The British-Nigerian actor has partnered up with Netflix to produce a number of non-English films focusing on East and West Africa.

John Boyega has recently teamed up with Netflix to produce a number of African films under his production company UpperRoom, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The films will be in non-English languages and focus particularly on East and West African countries.

Commenting on the recent development, Boyega said, "I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories, and my team and I are excited to develop original material." He added that, "We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision."

Boyega founded UpperRoom back in 2016 with his debut production titled Pacific: Uprising. The company has since been involved in productions across film and TV as well as unscripted content.

Describing the new venture, VP of International Film at Netflix David Kosse said, "Africa has a rich history in storytelling, and for Netflix, this partnership with John and UpperRoom presents an opportunity to further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members both in Africa and around the world."

Last year, Netflix announced that it was planning to produce more original series and films from Africa.

Following that announcement, the streaming giant has since picked up Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart as well as Queen Sono, the first African Original Series starring South African actress Pearl Thusi as the lead. The six-part spy thriller premiered on the platform at the end of last month.

Plans to launch South Africa's second original series Blood and Bone, directed by Nosipho Dumisa, are well underway.

