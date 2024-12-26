What It’s Like To… Be A Plant Consultant in Kenya

Wakisha Wazome never expected her life to revolve around plants. Growing up in Nairobi, she wasn't surrounded by greenery—her childhood home was plant-free, and her exposure to farms was limited to occasional trips to the village during the holidays. However, a single visit to a plant nursery in 2018 set her on a path she had never imagined. Today, Wazome is the founder of Kejani Kibichi , a plant consultancy offering personalized care and design services to plant lovers across Kenya.

Her journey from novice to entrepreneur has been one of passion, perseverance, and a deep connection to the environment. Wazome shares her story with OkayAfrica, reflecting on how plants have transformed her life and how she's helping others connect with nature, one leaf at a time.

In parts edited for length and clarity, Wazome talks about her path to being a plantologist.

“We came from soil. So for me, it's always kind of a spiritual experience as well.” Photo by Kejani Kibichi Wakisha Wazome: I call myself a plant consultant. And when I do, people are always curious to know more. I also call myself a plantologist or plant whisperer. I am somebody who gives you all the ins and outs of your plant journey and plant ownership. I never thought plants would play such a significant role in my life. Growing up, we had no plants in our house, and my mother wasn't particularly interested in them. I only saw greenery during our visits to the village for the holidays. So, when I decided to visit a plant nursery in 2018, it was entirely out of the blue. I still don't know what sparked the idea, but I remember feeling curious and excited. My mother came along because she is a good bargainer, and I ended up with 10 plants—herbs, flowers, and houseplants. The sellers gave me so much advice that I was overwhelmed, but I left with my first little collection. That was the day my journey began. At first, I knew nothing about plants. I made mistakes—buying the wrong ones and not understanding their needs—but I was determined to learn. Whenever I encountered a problem, like pests, I would research solutions, talk to roadside plant sellers, or experiment with different methods. Seeing my plants thrive after overcoming challenges gave me a sense of accomplishment I hadn't experienced before. As my love for plants grew, I started sharing my progress on As my love for plants grew, I started sharing my progress on social media . Friends began asking me for tips, and some even suggested I could turn this hobby into a business. I didn't take them seriously at first—it was just something I enjoyed. Somebody tells me, 'Oh, my plant is dying. What do I do?' And I devise a solution and see the excitement on their faces. I find it so fun to tackle that problem.

See on Instagram In 2022, I lost my job as an online writer. At the time, it felt devastating, but looking back, it was a blessing in disguise. That job had drained me creatively, and I yearned for something more fulfilling. Suddenly, I had the time to focus on plants and explore what I could do with this passion. I officially launched Kejani Kibichi last year. Kijani Kibichi means "green" in Kiswahili, and Kejani is sheng (pidgin) for house. The name reflects my original focus on indoor plants. My goal was simple: to help people create and care for green spaces in their homes. What makes my approach unique is the ongoing support I offer. Plants aren't like furniture—you don't just buy them and forget about them. They need care and attention. I stay in touch with my clients, checking in weeks or months after a sale to offer advice or troubleshoot problems. The business has grown faster than I ever imagined. My biggest project so far was a landscaping job that transformed an entire garden. I couldn't have envisioned working beyond someone's balcony or living room a year ago. Now, I see endless possibilities for Kejani Kibichi.

“I also call myself a plantologist or plant whisperer,” Wakisha Wazome says. Photo by Kejani Kibichi Running a plant consultancy in Kenya isn't always easy. Many people see plants as a luxury, especially during tough economic times. It's hard to convince someone to prioritize greenery when they're focused on essentials. But there's also a growing number of people who treat their plants like family; those are the clients who motivate me. Plants can become very dear to you. For example, some have been passed down from grandparents to parents and their children. Beyond helping individuals, I'm passionate about the role plants play in the environment. Adding greenery to your space isn't just about aesthetics—it supports ecosystems by attracting birds, bees, and other wildlife. Simple actions, like setting out sugar water for bees or installing bird feeders, can make a big difference. I'm also vocal about larger environmental issues, like the I'm also vocal about larger environmental issues, like the deforestation of Karura Forest . Seeing these spaces destroyed is disheartening, but education and collective action can create change.