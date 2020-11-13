Kid Tini Shares Fitting Visuals for His Single ‘Amen’ Featuring Sbahle
Watch the new visuals for Kid Tini and Sbahle's single 'Amen', an uplifting song about hope and survival.
In his single, "Amen", released in September, Kid Tini is preaching. The lyricist muses about the evils of the world, but is quick to preach hope. He raps on the bridge:
"At times I just can't, help but wonder why this world can get so cold/ Why the good can die so young, while the evil grow so old/ And the truth remains untold but there's a twist lo and behold/ We will rise and we will conquer, even if it takes a toll and that's on God"
That's before Sbahle busts into song followed by church keys and a pitched vocal sample, the work of two masters—producers Tweezy and Kreazoe, who work closely with Ambitiouz Entertainment. Sbahle is signed to Umuthi Records, a label owned by the duo Blaq Diamond, who are themselves signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment.
"Amen" is a song about hope and the tenacity that's required for one to find their way in life. The song's recently-released music video tells the story of survival. Two women are betrayed by their friend who sells them traffickers.
Tini plays the two women's saviour as he manages to free them from their kidnappers, but the price could be his own life.
"Amen" is the latest single from the Ambitiouz Entertainment signee, and it will appear in his upcoming debut album The Second Coming, his first full-length release with the label and one which has been getting teased for what seems like an eternity. If "Amen" is anything to go by, then fans are in for a treat with Second Coming.
Watch the music video for "Amen" and stream the song on Apple Music and Spotify.
Kid Tini - Amen Ft Sbahle (Official Music video) youtu.be
