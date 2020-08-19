music
Aug. 19, 2020

Listen to Dr. Chaii's New Afropop Earworm ‘Casanova’

The renowned producer returns with his infectious take on Afro-pop.

Dr. Chaii recently released the Afropop earworm "Casanova". Infusing elements of pon pon on the mellow love song, the multi-faceted artist smoothly croons his affections to his love interest on the 2-minute jam.

The Zimbabwean-born artist and producer broke through in 2016 after featuring on Sean Paul and Dua Lipa's single "No Lie", before spreading his colourful iteration of Afropop in his solo capacity.

The diverse artist has since notched up massive songwriting and production credits, most notably for his work alongside J Balvin, Camila Cabello and Pitbull on the Grammy-nominated track "Hey Ma".

With further collaborations with Jason Derulo, French Montana and Chris Brown, it's his work with compatriot Bantu that stands out. The two scored a major coup when their infectious song "Jackie Chan" was featured on the FIFA 19 official soundtrack.

The frequent collaborators met again on the Harare-native's last body of work; the collaborative Coming To America EP. The project sees Dr. Chaii explore various rhythms and houses guests such as Bipolar Sunshine and Ice Prince, with "Stretch" featuring DaniLeigh making waves across streaming platforms.

The sprightly "Casanova" maintains that feel-good energy of "Stretch," with its catchy refrain and positive outlook on romance. It's Afropop with a rhythmic pulse and catchy melody.

Listen to Casanova on Apple Music, Spotify and other platforms.




Watch the music video for "Casanova" below:

Dr. Chaii - Casanova (Official Video) youtu.be


Follow Dr. Chaii on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Interview
Photo: Michael Chia.

Bai Kamara Jr. Wants to Bring the Blues Back Home

The Sierra Leonean musician delves into the history of the blues and its West African roots in his latest album, Salone.

Sierra Leone is probably not the first place you think of when you think of blues music, but Bai Kamara Jr is hoping to change that.

Bai's childhood in Sierra Leone in the 1970s was full of eclectic and global musical influences. His uncles introduced him to Bob Marley, Curtis Mayfield, The Police and Fela Kuti. But it was only when he went to the UK at age 15 for school that he first heard the blues.

Music came naturally to Bai but he had to negotiate with his family to embark on a music career, unconventional for the son of an ambassador. "We agreed to a trial period which is still ongoing" he jokes as he reflects on his close to three decades as a musician. Bai moved to Brussels in 1990 and his earlier albums reflect his self-proclaimed status as a world citizen, experimenting with soul, jazz and Latin rhythms. Over the past decade he began to delve into the history of the blues and its West African roots. During his sets at the legendary La Bellevilloise in Paris he heard styles like delta blues, the sounds of the American South, and the desert blues from the Sahara, but his region was silent.

Keep reading... Show less

