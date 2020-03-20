music
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 20, 2020 08:16AM EST

Manny Norté Recruits Rema, 6LACK, Love Renaissance and Tion Wayne in Music Video for "4 AM"

The artists return to Ghana in these Meji Alabi-directed visuals for their new collaboration "4 AM".

Manny Norté has just dropped his new collaboration titled "4 AM" as well as the accompanying visuals for the track.

The multi-hyphenate talent recruits Rema, 6LACK and Love Renaissance in this vibrant new number.

It's all about instrumentals and an infectious beat in "4 AM". A fusion of Afrobeats and pop music, in addition to some great hooks, it's a bouncy and effervescent track you can really get down to and use to lighten the mood.

The music video was shot on location in the seaside town of Teshie, Ghana—the hometown of Norté's parents. Directed by Meji Alabi, opening shots show the calm ocean tide and palm trees which contribute to the overall breezy feel of the music video. It's all good vibes and good times in the scenes that follow as the group of artists join a host of other people in a beach party.

Rema continues to make some serious career moves—and the right ones at that. Steadily adding to his growing discography, the rising Nigerian star released his first official single of the year titled "Beamer (Bad Boys)" just last month as well as the remix of his 2019 hit single "Dumebi" featuring Becky G.

This year promises to showcase even more of Rema's talent and the fire collaborations he has up his sleeve.

Watch the music video for "4 AM" below:

Manny Norté, 6LACK, Rema, Tion Wayne - 4AM (Official Video) ft. Love Renaissance (LVRN) www.youtube.com


Listen to "4 AM" on Spotify:


Listen to "4 AM" on Apple Music:

