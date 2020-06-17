rema
News Brief
Kam Tambini
Jun. 17, 2020 10:30AM EST
Image courtesy of Apple Music.

Rema Is Apple Music's New 'Up Next' Artist

Exclusive: Watch the buzzing Nigerian artist's 'Up Next' short film and announcement.

Rema is the latest artist to get a spot in Apple Music's Up Next program, OkayAfrica is excited to announce today.

The young artist has become one of the leading voices of the new Nigerian generation since the release of his debut Rema EP and subsequent Bad Commando EP, riding on massive hits like "Dumebi," the titular "Bad Commando," and "Iron Man," which even made it onto Barack Obama's playlist. He also recently earned a 2020 BET Award nomination.

Rema's inclusion in the Up Next program comes paired with a new short film shot by the artist himself in Lagos, which we're getting a first look at here today. It follows Rema as he talks about the spirituality behind his music and wanting to "take Africa to the world, if the world can't come to Africa."

"Getting recognised by Apple as their Up Next artist is a huge deal for me," says Rema. "I want to take Afrobeats to the world and now the world is listening, it's an honour. This has come during a time when across the world people are uniting and coming together to fight for justice. This generation, my generation, are standing up and speaking out and it's amazing to see, I am standing right beside them."

"Rema embodies the youth movement emerging from...Africa," adds Ebro Darden, Apple Music's Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B. "His voice has carried him from Benin City, Nigeria to Barack Obama's 2019 Summer Playlist. He's been cosigned by Drake and Rihanna and has remixes to his music with Becky G, Matoma and Major Lazer. Rema is a shy, young artist who has managed to capture the world's attention with his art. We are excited to amplify him further and can't wait to see what he'll do with his platform next."

Watch Rema's Up Next short above.

Image courtesy of Apple Music.

From Your Site Articles
apple music nigeria rema up next
Popular
(Photo by Robin Little/Redferns)

Woman Who Accused D'banj of Rape Arrested In Nigeria

Nigeria has declared a statement of emergency on rape and gender based violence, but some accusations are being rebutted with force.

In a series of now deleted tweets, user 'Aunt Seyitan' (real name Seyitan Babatayo) accused Nigerian artist D'banj of sexually assaulting her in a Lagos hotel room in 2018. The woman described the event in detail two weeks ago, sparking huge backlash against the singer.

In a letter written by her lawyers, Babatayo demanded both a personal and public apology to their client. In an interview with Nigerian publication Premium Times, the woman's lawyer claimed that Dbanj speaking out against the rape epidemic in Nigeria triggered the memories that their client had been trying to subside, "she almost had a relapse from her healing process. That was the major reason why our client had to tell her story and latterly demand for an apology from the man that has caused the damaging hurt to her person," they stated.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: Captain_FS Pays Respect to Hip-Hop and Keeps His Lineage Alive in His Debut Album ‘The Ape Tape’

South African lyricist Captain_FS speaks about his debut album 'The Ape Tape,' signing to PRO's label and serving his niche fanbase.