Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 06, 2020 09:05AM EST
Still from YouTube.

Listen to Terry Apala and Niniola's New Track 'Lock Up'

Terry Apala recruits the Nigerian queen of Afro-House in this smooth banger.

Rising Nigerian artist Terry Apala has recently dropped a new single titled "Lock Up", his first official release for this year.

He recruits Niniola, the undisputed Nigerian queen of Afrohouse, in this smooth banger which is a follow-up to his 2019 singles "Apala WiFi" and "Jangolova"

Produced by Zaki Magic, "Lock Up" is a mid-tempo number that merges both Afrobeats and Afro-House to create a smooth and laidback bop. While Terry Apala offers up some pretty strong verses throughout the track, Niniola contrasts his effort by slowing things down in terms of pace and softening the overall feel of the song.

While Terry Apala is yet to release an album, he has released a number of dope singles over the past few years including "Baca", "Bad Girl" featuring Bisola and "Bread and Beans" featuring Zoro. Additionally, the artist is also known for his cover of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You".

The Nigerian artist is known for his unique mixture of Afrobeats, highlife and Fuji—the contemporary form of Ajisari or Were music used to wake Muslims up during the Ramadan fast in Nigeria. Due to the genre's use of the Yoruba language and traditional instruments, it's often dubbed "the Yoruba sound".

According to Pulse NG, Terry Apala is reportedly working on numerous projects this year including a track with Burna Boy. All we know is that he's definitely one of the artists to keep on your radar.

Listen to "Lock Up" on Spotify below:

Listen to "Lock Up" on Apple Music below:

